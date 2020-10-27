Watch now: Roderick Perry II makes immediate impact in Illinois debut

“There’s not a whole lot of positive things I can really talk about for how we played defense this past week, but Rod was one," Smith said. "He’s got a low center of gravity, he’s extremely strong, he’s got good quickness. Everything you’re looking for in an interior lineman, he has.

"He practices against an outstanding center and guards each day. It was good for him to see how he matches up against other competition. Very pleased with how he played. That was good coming out party for him."

Wilkes had seen that kind of pay long before Perry did it in the Big Ten.

“I was really excited for Rod and his family to be able to showcase what he’s been able to do against a quality opponent like Wisconsin," Wilkes said. "We’ve seen him do those things throughout the years but to see him do it at the highest level possible, it was really cool."

Back home, Perry's family had a watch party for him at a local restaurant. He saw some live videos, but noted his family isn't the most tech savvy to send him constant updates.