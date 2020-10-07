Watch now: Second year with the Illinois football team has quarterback Brandon Peters 'comfortable'

CHAMPAIGN — It's been years since the Illinois football team has had stability at the quarterback spot. That's typically a recipe for disaster.
In fact, no quarterback has started back-to-back season openers for Illinois since Wes Lunt did it to begin the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Finally, though, Illinois has a quarterback who is scheduled to enter his second season as the team's starter in Brandon Peters. There's comfort in stability at, arguably, the most important position on the field.
And Peters is plenty comfortable as he begins his second season in Champaign after transferring from the University of Michigan prior to training camp last season. He knows the town, has a routine, knows offensive coordinator Rod Smith's system and has plenty of familiarity with his teammates and a strong offensive line to protect him.
To boot, he's even got a new living situation with kicker James McCourt, center Doug Kramer Jr. and defensive back Christian Bobak.
“Last year I was living by myself so I was really bored sometimes," Peters said Wednesday in a Zoom with reporters. "... Just having those guys around, just chill sometimes and having that comfort level of having your teammates around. I feel even more part of the team. Not that I never didn't feel part of the team, but I feel a closer bond with everybody on the team having this year under my belt and all that. It’s all good. Comfortable; feeling good."
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has made a few stops from city to city and state to state in his coaching career and recognizes there's value in comfort and routines. As last year progressed, routines came easier as opposed to when Peters first arrived on campus and had a new city and atmosphere to adapt to after beginning his career at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.
"I just know there’s a comfort level you have when you don’t have to worry about all of those things, you know your routine, you have it down and you feel real good about it," Smith said. "An older player like him, when you believe in your routine — as a quarterback, you don’t want to be surprised an awful lot with blitzes that you don’t know about. In life, it’s the same way a little bit. We all want to know what’s expected and what our routine looks like each day. He’s definitely in that position. … He’s one of the guys."
Last year Peters threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 213 rushing yards and three touchdowns despite missing two games to injury. He returns for a second season in Rod Smith's offensive system where there's a flowing dialogue between the two and an understanding of the offense.
Smith said he's getting more feedback now and used to ask Peters questions to make sure they were seeing the same things on the field. Not so much checking now.
“He sees things as I’m seeing it, plus he’s adding on different pieces, which is a good thing," Rod Smith said. "That tells me he understands that's going on, he understands a lot more depth in what we’re trying to get done. When you’re quarterback has control of that and understands what’s going, it normally tends to lead to good installs. Hopefully we continue to keep doing that."
Said Peters: “I think it’s important to always have constant communication with the OC, telling him what you’re seeing, what he’s thinking, what you’re thinking, what you’re comfortable, what he’s comfortable with. Always having that constant communication is good. I don’t think it’s really changed much. From when I first got here, I was always open to him about what I didn’t like and what I thought about stuff. And he’s always been open about what I’ve had to say as well.”
Illinois returns four of its five offensive linemen; top receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe, Casey Washington and Donny Navarro; tight end Daniel Barker; gets receiver Trevon Sidney back after he missed the back end of last season with an injury. On top of that, the team has brought in transfer wide receivers Brian Hightower, Khmari Thompson and Desmond Dan, tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe and tight end Luke Ford is eligible after sitting out last season per NCAA transfer rules.
The weapons mixed with the experience is a good combination.
“It’s huge," Peters said. "Having a year under your belt, you feel more comfortable. We’ve added some stuff. We’ve taken some stuff out. So there’s always some moving parts and changing parts. But for the most part, it’s the same. Having those guys back, having that comfortability level, knowing they know what they’re doing, being on the same page is also a huge plus.”
Peters' offseason largely revolved around football — with a hearty helping of golf thrown into the mix. He upped his body weight as high as 228 pounds, which was close to his goal of 230, but now hovers around 220. He got rave reviews from Illinois strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez in the offseason and has been praised by the coaching staff throughout.
Peters also has a personal quarterback trainer out of Detroit, who hooked him up for a weekend trip in Arizona with former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner. There were between four and five workouts ranging from the whiteboard to field work. Footwork was a big takeaway, particularly keeping the back foot planted.
“There’s a lot of takeaways," Peters said. "Whenever you have the time to sit in front of a guy who has done it at the highest level, he’s a Hall of Famer, he’s won a Super Bowl. I was taking everything he had to say. He had a lot of great knowledge for me being a guy who had done it, led a team to a Super Bowl, what is expected out of you at the QB position."
Ten months ago, Peters sat at a table in Levi's Stadium after quarterbacking the Illini to a bowl game for the first time since 2014 and said he'd found a home with Illinois. He's settled in, decorated the place and is ready to host visitors.
“He’s not using a map to get around Champaign," Lovie Smith said. "Knows what’s expected of him. He’s grown in the system, like everybody does with the experience of being in it. As I’ve said before, he can make every throw we ask him to. He has a good arm. He can trick you a little bit with his speed as he’s running the football. Can’t wait to see him play this year."
