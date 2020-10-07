Watch now: Second year with the Illinois football team has quarterback Brandon Peters 'comfortable'

Smith said he's getting more feedback now and used to ask Peters questions to make sure they were seeing the same things on the field. Not so much checking now.

“He sees things as I’m seeing it, plus he’s adding on different pieces, which is a good thing," Rod Smith said. "That tells me he understands that's going on, he understands a lot more depth in what we’re trying to get done. When you’re quarterback has control of that and understands what’s going, it normally tends to lead to good installs. Hopefully we continue to keep doing that."

Said Peters: “I think it’s important to always have constant communication with the OC, telling him what you’re seeing, what he’s thinking, what you’re thinking, what you’re comfortable, what he’s comfortable with. Always having that constant communication is good. I don’t think it’s really changed much. From when I first got here, I was always open to him about what I didn’t like and what I thought about stuff. And he’s always been open about what I’ve had to say as well.”