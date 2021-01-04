Watch now: Tank Wright turned down the opportunity at the NFL, but not to impact young lives as a coach

CHAMPAIGN — Tank Wright knows better than to think anyone who grew up near him in Memphis, Tenn., knows Tenarius Wright.
They know Tank, the head-down tackler — even if it is poor form — who was fearless on a football field. His birth name, Tenarius, was a bit of a mouthful for coaches to yell for the sideline. The nickname Tank fit, and Wright embraced it with open arms.
Wright loves football and the ability to be a mean, dominating player. He was every bit of that during a standout career at the University of Arkansas, and parlayed that into a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs before going to the Canadian Football League. where a fifth surgery on his foot sidelined him.
So Wright went back to Arkansas to train where he could participate in another Pro Day under new strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and head coach Bret Bielema. At the same time, he interned under Herbert, got his certificates and learned everything that goes into the weight room and the sanctity of it.
By his own measure, he did well at his second Pro Day and had NFL teams on the phone wanting to bring him in for a look. Funny thing, though, he turned them down. Something in those months at Arkansas stuck with him. His passion is to help shape people, to impact their lives. It always has been. Growing up he wasn't afraid to share techniques or training methods with anyone. The competition was never outward, but always within.
"I had an awesome audition for roughly three months under Coach Herbert," Wright said. "It was pretty much an interview, as I look back at it. Passion is passion and the passion I put towards making the NFL, I put that same passion towards training guys at Arkansas."
Wright stayed at Arkansas and was an assistant under Herbert — who is well-regarded in the profession.
"I ended up getting an opportunity to be full-time under Coach B and I didn’t turn it down," Wright said. "I turned down the NFL but I didn’t turn down the opportunity to impact young men’s lives in that weight room."
Wright followed Herbert to Michigan in the same capacity before spending this season as a defensive line coach at Army. On Sunday, he was announced as the new director of strength and conditioning at Illinois under Bielema, replacing Lou Hernandez.
“Throughout my career I have witnessed the growth and development of young men in their college careers that put them on a path of success,” Bielema said in a statement. “Tank Wright was someone who stood out to me immediately in relating and motivating people to places they have never been.
"He captivates their hearts and mind in new ways of thinking and training to be the best them. We are excited about the balance and integrity he will lead our strength and conditioning program while also building a foundation of work ethic and demeanor to Join the Fight.”
What started out as an internship and a location to train for another Pro Day in what Wright hoped was a restart on his NFL career molded into a different career opportunity. He wants to lift others, to push them beyond where they think they're capable of going. His mantra is "Bout Dat Action." Talk is cheap, Wright said. Actions and leadership are tangible.
After a brief stop as a defensive line coach at Army, Wright is back in the weight room with the head coach who gave him a chance.
“The one thing that led me to the weight room was my passion to see you men grow and become something they thought they’d never become," Wright said. "... It was really (former coaches) pouring their life, pouring their heart into me and that’s what I want to do. That’s what my life is all about, seeing guys take their next step and doing things they never thought they could do."
Mark Taurisani Named Assistant AD/Chief of Staff
Mark Taurisani was named Assistant Athletics Director/Chief of Staff for the Fighting Illini football program. He will oversee much of the administrative aspects of the football program along with the day-to-day needs of Bielema and the football program.
“Throughout my head coaching career, Mark has been able to start at an entry level position in operations and now will help manage everything within our Illini football family,” Bielema said in a statement. “He works well with a wide range of people in various different positions that all appreciate his professional approach and ability to create a winning environment. Mark will Join the Fight here with our staff and student-athletes helping them become champions on and off the field.”
Taurisani worked with Bielema in each of his 12 years as a head coach and comes to Illinois after three seasons as the Director of Operations for Michigan Football. He spent five seasons at the University of Arkansas, where he worked as Director of Football Operations, including the last four as Assistant Athletics Director. Prior to his stop in Fayetteville, Taurisani spent seven seasons at Wisconsin, including the final four as Director of Football Operations. He had been football operations coordinator in 2008-09, following two seasons as an operations assistant in 2006-07.
“I’m excited to join Coach Bielema’s staff and help build a championship program the alumni and fan base will be proud of,” Taurisani said in a statement. “Coach Bielema’s passion for the state of Illinois and his track record of developing young men on and off the field is a perfect fit for Illini Football. I’m also looking forward to the opportunity of working alongside Tim Knox, who is highly regarded as one of the best in the business. Together, we aim to improve all aspects of the football program. My family and I are looking forward to our move to Champaign-Urbana and joining a first-class university and athletics department.”
