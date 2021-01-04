Watch now: Tank Wright turned down the opportunity at the NFL, but not to impact young lives as a coach

CHAMPAIGN — Tank Wright knows better than to think anyone who grew up near him in Memphis, Tenn., knows Tenarius Wright.

They know Tank, the head-down tackler — even if it is poor form — who was fearless on a football field. His birth name, Tenarius, was a bit of a mouthful for coaches to yell for the sideline. The nickname Tank fit, and Wright embraced it with open arms.

Wright loves football and the ability to be a mean, dominating player. He was every bit of that during a standout career at the University of Arkansas, and parlayed that into a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs before going to the Canadian Football League. where a fifth surgery on his foot sidelined him.

So Wright went back to Arkansas to train where he could participate in another Pro Day under new strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and head coach Bret Bielema. At the same time, he interned under Herbert, got his certificates and learned everything that goes into the weight room and the sanctity of it.