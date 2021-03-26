Watch now: The Illinois football defense is starting from scratch but defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is happy with their progress

Illini fans eager to understand what the defensive side of the ball will look like will struggle finding an easy answer. Just as offenses now have multiple looks with the same personnel, the Illini defense could be in three different schemes in three different plays.

"We have seen the trends that defenses always react to what an offense does. Offenses are becoming a lot more multiple in different formations and getting diverse with the plays. You see the natural progression that defenses have to be multiple too," Walters said. "It is hard to label a defense, at least the systems that I have been a part of. We are a cookie cutter 4-3 or we are a 4-2-5 or we are a 3-4. The goal is to be all three of those at any given moment in time, especially the early downs.

"It is 'Illinois' defense' and that is the beauty of starting from scratch. Being able to come up with ideas and combat things you are going to see in the fall."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Installing Walter's defensive ideas has gone surprisingly smooth, he said.