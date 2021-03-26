Watch now: The Illinois football defense is starting from scratch but defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is happy with their progress

CHAMPAIGN — While the Illinois football team was working out in the gym and focusing on strength and conditioning for eight weeks before spring practice, Fighting Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was getting his defensive scheme together.
Like a car sitting in the garage needing severe repairs, Walters' task was a complete tear down of the defense and rebuild with new players to get to know and new coaches to work along side.
"This is starting from scratch with new players and new coaches. What has been awesome is the collective minds coming up with terminology and what the structure is going to look at," Walters said. "I'm glad we took the eight weeks before spring ball because it was much needed time to get the right product and the right system in place. I'm blessed to be surrounded by really good coaches and to be working for a head guy who gets it. (Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema) understands what is needed right now. I'm excited to see what it will look like when live balls are flying."
Spring practices began Tuesday with the first full-pads practice arriving on Saturday. Walters has been pleased with the work the team has done in the run up to finally being able to hit each other on the practice field.
"The guys have been doing a good job in the weight room and they have been attentive in their meetings. A lot of work needs to be done and it is our chance to improve," Walters said. "It is extremely important and Coach Bielema's plan maximizes the amount of time you get to develop. Having eight weeks of training before you get to spring ball, these guys look and move around way different. It is like getting an extra summer conditioning.
"I know a lot of teams out there are done with spring ball and I can't imagine that. I feel like we are definitely maximizing the amount of time allotted."
In Walters' six seasons at Missouri (the last three as defensive coordinator), he built the Tigers into a leading defense nationally. In 2019, they were 14th in the NCAA in total defense and 17th in in scoring defense. The Tigers' strength was in pass defense where they were eighth in the nation in 2019. Last season, Illinois' rush defense was ranked No. 116 last season and the pass defense was No. 67 on passing yards allowed.
Illini fans eager to understand what the defensive side of the ball will look like will struggle finding an easy answer. Just as offenses now have multiple looks with the same personnel, the Illini defense could be in three different schemes in three different plays.
"We have seen the trends that defenses always react to what an offense does. Offenses are becoming a lot more multiple in different formations and getting diverse with the plays. You see the natural progression that defenses have to be multiple too," Walters said. "It is hard to label a defense, at least the systems that I have been a part of. We are a cookie cutter 4-3 or we are a 4-2-5 or we are a 3-4. The goal is to be all three of those at any given moment in time, especially the early downs.
"It is 'Illinois' defense' and that is the beauty of starting from scratch. Being able to come up with ideas and combat things you are going to see in the fall."
Installing Walter's defensive ideas has gone surprisingly smooth, he said.
"The thing that I am most surprised with, and pleased about, is that I have been a part of transitions both as a player and a coach and it is how fast can you get the seniors to buy in with what the program is trying to preach or accomplish," Walters said. "To these players credit, it was almost immediate. We haven't had a lot of push back or problems. The total buy-in from the locker room has been great."
One of those seniors who is on board with new regime is senior defensive back Tony Adams. Adams had 51 tackles and an interception last season in six games. He missed the final two games of the season due to COVID protocols.
Adams moved from corner to safety in his sophomore year but is back at his old position this season, which he thinks fits him perfectly.
"I'll be playing cornerback. I'm getting used to the position and playing it full time (again). I'm just trying to get a rhythm, that is the biggest thing right now," he said. "I think I have the personality that fits the position. Somebody that is OK being alone and being on the island. At the same time, you have to have some finesse to you and be a little sneaky. I think that fits me perfectly. I like it out there."
Bielema's former All-American player at Wisconsin Aaron Henry is leading the defensive backs and is completely honest with Adams and his teammates.
"(Coach Henry) has told us we can't live like a fantasy. You can't just wake up and tell yourself that you are going to be an All-American," Adams said. "He brings us back to reality really quick. He tells us that we aren't going to do anything if we don't put the work in. He always reassures us and lets us know where we are not living up to our capabilities. He keeps it real and holds us accountable."
It has been smooth sailing with his players so far, but Walters knows that as the season approaches there will be challenges and that anything could happen.
"We haven't put out a depth chart and we haven't had a (full contact) practice yet, so there will be some adversity there. But the willingness to do what we have asked them to do has been phenomenal," he said. "They have to understand that just because you are going out with the No. 1s right now, at the end of practice you could be a No. 2. It is a very fluid and fluctuating depth chart right now. That's how the evaluation process goes and nothing is set in stone right now."
