Watch now: The season has been 'frustrating' and 'challenging' for Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters

“He’s come in and provided us with something that we needed," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "We needed an older presence there to help these young guys continue to develop. I think he’s definitely done that. It’s also given him a chance to kind of finish up what he didn’t get a chance to do at Michigan and that’s finish his career on a high note as far as playing and proving to people he’s a very, very good Division I quarterback."

Though this year hasn't gone to script, Peters relishes the opportunity he's been given in Champaign and understands the role he has in protecting the community from the virus, even if that means missing games.

“We’re all going through it together as a team," Peters said. "We talk as players and as coaches in the locker room, in the meeting room. We’re all getting through it together. It’s unprecedented times. Hopefully there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. You’ve got to lean on your coaches, your teammates, family members as well. I talk to my dad constantly about it, how frustrating it is."