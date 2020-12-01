Watch now: The season has been 'frustrating' and 'challenging' for Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters

CHAMPAIGN — Calling the Big Ten's football season bumpy probably gives it too much credit.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the schedule with a cancellation in every week after the conference's delayed opening weekend. Trying to squeeze nine games into nine weeks simply hasn't worked in the face of a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Last week, Illinois had its first game of the season declared a no contest and canceled after No. 4 Ohio State's COVID issues.
Illinois has also dealt with COVID in the program with three positive cases — quarterback Brandon Peters, tight end Griffin Moore, and one unidentified staff member — and the subsequent contact tracing. No games were canceled on Illinois' behalf
That leaves the Illini (2-3) riding a two-game win streak with two games to go in the regular season before a championship week crossover with specifics that remain shrouded in mystery. COVID has changed the routine for college football players, coaches and staff members. There are early wake-up calls for daily testing, masks, social distancing and the need to create a quasi-bubble to complete the season.
Peters has had a particularly tough run of the season. He missed three games with a positive COVID test, returned for a blowout win against Nebraska on Nov. 21 and must wait until Saturday's home game against No. 24 Iowa to take the field again. That means, if he plays each of the remaining three games, Peters will have played five games in his senior season — with the possibility of a bowl game making it six. All college football teams are eligible for bowl games this year.
Playing just two games by the time the calendar flipped to December isn't exactly what he anticipated going into his senior season.
“It’s really hard," Peters said. "You’ve got to understand circumstances and why these things are happening but at the same time it takes a toll on you mentally a little bit. It is frustrating because you want to be out there every Saturday. This is the first season something like this has happened where the game can be taken from you in an instant and unexpectedly.
"Mentally, it’s challenging, especially when you prepare all week and you feel like everybody is ready for the game, you have a lot of momentum and stuff like that. It’s tough, but at the same time you’ve got to lock in and keep rolling with the punches."
Illinois gave Peters — who just completed his graduate degree — a chance to prove himself after things didn't work out in his three-year career at Michigan. Peters loaded up with 43 credit hours over two-and-a-half semesters in order to graduate from Michigan and play immediately at a graduate transfer. Illinois was the only Power Five program to reach out and the two matched perfectly last season.
“He’s come in and provided us with something that we needed," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "We needed an older presence there to help these young guys continue to develop. I think he’s definitely done that. It’s also given him a chance to kind of finish up what he didn’t get a chance to do at Michigan and that’s finish his career on a high note as far as playing and proving to people he’s a very, very good Division I quarterback."
Though this year hasn't gone to script, Peters relishes the opportunity he's been given in Champaign and understands the role he has in protecting the community from the virus, even if that means missing games.
“We’re all going through it together as a team," Peters said. "We talk as players and as coaches in the locker room, in the meeting room. We’re all getting through it together. It’s unprecedented times. Hopefully there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. You’ve got to lean on your coaches, your teammates, family members as well. I talk to my dad constantly about it, how frustrating it is."
Peters doesn't think the Illini lost momentum with the sudden Ohio State cancellation on Friday night. The team spent the entire week practicing and began preparing for Iowa last Saturday — when they would have been playing the Buckeyes. Illinois is still riding a two-game win streak. That's the good news.
The bad news is it's December and Peters has thrown just 44 passes and completed 26 of them for 292 yards. But head coach Lovie Smith's focus is ahead, on the final three games and a potential bowl game.
"First game back he played well," Smith said. "We're expecting him to play well throughout. it's about these upcoming games instead of what we missed, that's the approach we've taken. Just like we lost those first three games, we haven't really looked that far back. We're just excited about where we are right now and getting an opportunity to continue to play."
The NCAA has deemed this year a free year in terms of eligibility meaning Peters, who turned 23 in October, could return for one more season as a college athlete. Like most of his teammates, Peters is staying quiet on that front.
“There’s a lot of thoughts going through my head," he said. "You can’t make a definitive decision right now. I’ve thought of multiple decisions coming down to it. As the last three, four games play out, I think it will make my decision more clear. You’ve still got to give it time, give it thought but I’ve had thought in both directions."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
