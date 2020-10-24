Watch now: Wagner: A confident buildup to another letdown for Illinois — this time because of the offense

Perhaps this was truly a one-off game and was the very public reminder of the importance of tune-up non-conference games. There's time to right the ship and make this game look like a blip on the radar. It's really the only way ahead.

“There’s only one thing to do when you have a game like this, they creep up on you," Lovie Smith said. "You just go back to work. We have an extra day, we’ll need that extra day. We’re going to evaluate. You have to get to that first game of the season to see exactly where you are. My experience has told me that normally that’s here the biggest improvement happens is after that first game. Now we can really judge our guys based on game action. We’ll put a better group together next week, a better game plan based on this."

Illinois planned to be the hammer on Friday, to flip the tide of yesteryear. Instead, it was just hammered. Again.

“Just executing better," Peters said of what the offense can do better. "Some of that’s on me. Some of that’s on the O-Line upfront, but we work as a unit. I think the biggest thing going forward is we just have to keep our heads up, keep working, keep trusting the system, that the coaches will get it right, they’ll coach us up and it’s on us to go out and execute.”

