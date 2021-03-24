Watch now: 'We are looking for our Ayo:' Illinois' Bret Bielema talks first spring practice and high school recruiting

"We can't do a lot of things that we normally do on the football field but we are working on the fundamentals and huge emphasis on communication," Bielema said. "We are getting the guys to do the things right that put you in the position to win games. It will be a continuation of that through Thursdays and Saturday's practice."

Bielema has several options of where he could run his practices on campus but he has decided to do them at Memorial Stadium as much as possible. This has been his preferred practice style since his days coaching at Wisconsin.

"I prefer to practice in the stadium and I think the ground crew did a good job of getting the field ready. I practiced everyday in a stadium for nine years at a previous institution and we won a lot of games," Bielema said. "The more you become comfortable in your own stadium, the better you will be. There are some limitations on space but if you handle it the right way and manage it, it can be your best place to practice."