Watch now: 'We are looking for our Ayo:' Illinois' Bret Bielema talks first spring practice and high school recruiting

CHAMPAIGN — Although they are not wearing pads yet and full contact is not being made, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema is happy with his first spring practice as the program's leader.
"It was a pretty typical first day. There are some things that went well and some things that didn't go well," Bielema said. "Some people say your biggest improvement is between game one and game two in the fall but I think the same thing can be said in the spring from practice one to practice two.
"It was absolutely awesome to get out in the stadium. It has been a long time coming for me, not just from last fall, but three years out of college football. I've been dreaming of this day and I couldn't have been any happier to be out on the turf."
The Fighting Illini's first full contact practice will be on Saturday and until then, the team will be working on the basics and continuing to get a handle on the offensive and defensive schemes.
"We can't do a lot of things that we normally do on the football field but we are working on the fundamentals and huge emphasis on communication," Bielema said. "We are getting the guys to do the things right that put you in the position to win games. It will be a continuation of that through Thursdays and Saturday's practice."
Bielema has several options of where he could run his practices on campus but he has decided to do them at Memorial Stadium as much as possible. This has been his preferred practice style since his days coaching at Wisconsin.
"I prefer to practice in the stadium and I think the ground crew did a good job of getting the field ready. I practiced everyday in a stadium for nine years at a previous institution and we won a lot of games," Bielema said. "The more you become comfortable in your own stadium, the better you will be. There are some limitations on space but if you handle it the right way and manage it, it can be your best place to practice."
Offensive coordinator Tony Peterson is overseeing the starting quarterback competition between Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams. Peters, who was the starter in 2019, started five games at quarterback and was out for three games (Purdue, Minnesota and Rutgers) due to COVID-19 protocols last season and Williams started four games. Peters led the team to victory against Nebraska while Williams steered the team to its second win against Rutgers.
"I've got two guys who really played a lot last season in Brandon and Isaiah. I'm excited to see all the quarterbacks out there and see what they can do," Peterson said. "It is a little bit different system and a different way of doing things and a different approach."
Peterson will tailor his offense to whoever wins the starting job and he is confident Peters and Williams are both up to the task.
"With a guy like Brandon, he has God-given NFL talent, 6-4 and 220 pounds and can run pretty well. We have got to work with him being that natural leader type but he is getting better every day," Peterson said. "With Isaiah, he is a shorter quarterback but he can throw it. He is one of the more athletic guys on our team.
"I've been a guy that whoever your quarterback ends up being, your offense has to evolve a little bit. Both of those guys has the ability to run the system easily and it can be tweaked around either guy."
'Looking for our Ayo'
While the dogfight for the starting spot for the 2021 season is underway, Bielema and his staff are hard at work for that Illinois player that will bring the program forward, just as Ayo Dosunmu did for basketball. Bielema is trying to take advantage of the unique opportunity that is spring high school football in Illinois this year.
"They played their first game last week and we targeted about 15 kids that we wanted to watch film on immediately on Saturday morning. I think I watched the first guy before 6 a.m.," Bielema said. "We had a chance to watch guys and get a peak on some guys that we were close to. We made moves on some of them and held onto others. We will continue to evaluate the whole process. It is a fun time and a different time."
Bielema and this coaching staff have referenced repeatedly the story of Dosunmu coming to Illinois and developing into the USA Today Player of the Year and taking the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
"The outreach we made to 500 high school coaches across the state has been invaluable. To have a story like Ayo's who turned around the basketball program. One of the comments we have really played up is when he made the comment about staying in his home state and changing the direction of Illinois basketball program," Bielema said. "We have used that repeatedly and Ayo doesn't know how much we have used it as a football program to share that same message.