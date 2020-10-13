Watch now: What film study showed to Illinois defensive end Owen Carney Jr.

In 35 career games played Carney has 6.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks, but the story isn't yet written on the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder from Miami, Fla.

“I feel like my game has taken a drastic jump," Carney said. "I know I’m probably doubted. They’ve probably seen me (35) times and they probably think they know how that guy is in the scouting report and they’re probably very bland on me. You know, they’ve got to play me, so they’re going to see."

In the season, Carney knew he left plays on the field but there's no time to dwell in a week-to-week marathon of the season. The motto is always about moving to the next play and having a short-term memory.

Spending time with his head coach allowed him to slow things down, digest those plays and analyze what could be better.

“When you really get to sit back and reflect and time slows down in the football aspect when you’re not playing the next week or you don’t have to prep for another team," Carney said, "you really evaluate yourself and say, ‘What could I have done here and what could I have done better?'"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}