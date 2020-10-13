Watch now: What film study showed to Illinois defensive end Owen Carney Jr.

CHAMPAIGN — Before college athletes were sent home, facility doors locked and the sports world was upended by COVID-19, Lovie Smith and Owen Carney Jr. hunkered in front of a screen and studied.
The film showed plays Carney, a fourth-year senior defensive end, made and — perhaps more importantly — plays he didn't finish. The session was a learning experience for Carney, who had 15 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a pair of sacks last season in 13 games played.
Watching tape showed Carney was in a position to make the play, but didn't complete. There's something to be taken from that.
“It definitely gave me confidence in my ability and how I need to finish plays out," he said. "Definitely I belong. I can play in the Big Ten. I am a starter. I think I am going to be very good this year."
More will be expected of Carney and fellow senior Isaiah Gay at the defensive end spots this season. Gone are last year's starters Oluwole Betiku Jr. and Ayo Shogbonyo, which opened up two starting spots on the edges. Carney and Gay are strong bets to fill them.
In 35 career games played Carney has 6.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks, but the story isn't yet written on the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder from Miami, Fla.
“I feel like my game has taken a drastic jump," Carney said. "I know I’m probably doubted. They’ve probably seen me (35) times and they probably think they know how that guy is in the scouting report and they’re probably very bland on me. You know, they’ve got to play me, so they’re going to see."
In the season, Carney knew he left plays on the field but there's no time to dwell in a week-to-week marathon of the season. The motto is always about moving to the next play and having a short-term memory.
Spending time with his head coach allowed him to slow things down, digest those plays and analyze what could be better.
“When you really get to sit back and reflect and time slows down in the football aspect when you’re not playing the next week or you don’t have to prep for another team," Carney said, "you really evaluate yourself and say, ‘What could I have done here and what could I have done better?'"
When facilities closed down in March and athletes were on their own, Carney ran two miles per day in Champaign, finding different routes to explore on campus. Sometimes he ran on Prospect Ave., sometimes his route led him to Green St. and sometimes he found himself on trails in Urbana parks. When he went back to Florida, he found some football fields and friends and worked more.
All things considered, he was happy with how he maintained his body during an unprecedented time.
Those workouts and the film session with Smith, Illinois' head football coach, was complemented by in-person work with new defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey when athletes returned to campus. Focusing on the technical side of the game; the little details, seemingly minor adjustments and, of course, more film work.
Carney was one of a group of freshmen thrown into the mix in 2017 as Smith overturned his roster in a youth movement. Now he's experienced and one of the leaders of a young defensive end position.
"He has good speed for his position, bright, very smart," Smith said. "He’s got a lot of things going. In the past, he’ll tell you he’s had the opportunity to make plays he hasn’t made. I just don’t see that happening now. Excited about the year he’s getting ready to have."
There seems to be a confidence about the impact Carney can make this season, but when he speaks it extends well beyond him. His own development is a microcosm of what players and coaches say the team has developed into.
Smith and many players have been very public about their own expectations. On more than a handful of occasions, Smith has called this the best team of his tenure. Players have been open about their desire to win the Big Ten with a senior-heavy class boosted by transfers.
The lumps of the past few seasons, they say, are gone.
“We have a big chip on our shoulder," Carney said. "We know what we’re capable of at all positions. We know that we have a dog in every room and the ones behind us have the same mentality. We feel like it’s our time. We had our rough patches in 2017 when there were, at a time, 10 freshmen on the field. It’s our time to be the bully now. I feel like we’ve got to seize the opportunity and take advantage of this season."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
