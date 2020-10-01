Watch now: What improved depth at wide receiver means for the Illinois football team

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Rod Smith have both mentioned speedy redshirt freshman Kyron Cumby as having had good practices and Lovie Smith mentioned sophomore Dalevon Campbell on Thursday. The Illini also added James Frenchie, the only wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class.

In a season with nine games in nine weeks, depth is as important as ever.

"Not only do major injuries come into play, but soft-tissue injuries," Rod Smith said. "All those little things that are nagging that are a couple week injuries sometimes. We’ve got to have bodies ready to play. It’s going to be a positive thing, I think, for us. I feel a lot better about our wide receiver room today than before those guys transferred in here to give us depth. I think we’ve got some decent wide receivers. We need more. We need more pieces. That was able to address that a little bit."

Imatorbhebhe made an immediate impact after transferring from USC with 33 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns. He and quarterback Brandon Peters developed chemistry immediately. Sidney was also a USC transfer and started three games as a slot receiver before having season-ending surgery. He missed the final nine games of the season. Navarro, a junior, and Washington, a sophomore also return.

