Watch now: What is Illinois getting in Bret Bielema? Wisconsin State-Journal reporter Jim Polzin weighs in

What ultimately went wrong at Wisconsin?

It was surprising when Bielema left for Arkansas and some of his stated reasons for doing so – a better chance to win a national title, a higher salary pool for assistants – seemed like convenient excuses. I always thought Bielema just wanted to escape the shadow of Barry Alvarez. No matter what he did at Wisconsin, people always were going to give Alvarez credit for the program’s success. Trying to build something of his own elsewhere made sense, though I think the SEC was a terrible fit for Bielema.

He took over a program that was humming a bit, can he turn a dormant program around?

Can he? Yes. Will he? I’m not sure. The Big Ten is different than when Bielema left Wisconsin. Minnesota is better, obviously. Purdue has hope under Jeff Brohm. Indiana was a trainwreck that Bielema and Wisconsin owned, and that’s obviously a different program now in Bloomington. He’s got a big challenge in front of him, that’s for sure.

What did you get as a vibe from players when they talked about him?