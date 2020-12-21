Watch now: What is Illinois getting in Bret Bielema? Wisconsin State-Journal reporter Jim Polzin weighs in

CHAMPAIGN — Within an hour of being announced as Illinois' head football coach, Bret Bielema was in a car on the side of the road doing an interview on ESPN's "College Gameday."
Athletic director Josh Whitman made a big move when he signed Bielema to a six-year deal with the salary beginning at $4.2 million annually to replace former coach Lovie Smith. It's the kind of hire that warrants spots on national television.
Bielema is well-known in college football and particularly for the success he had at Wisconsin from 2006-12 when he led the Badgers to three Big Ten championships (2010-12), six consecutive bowl games and a 68-24 record (.739) before leaving for Arkansas.
Jim Polzin, who is the University of Wisconsin beat writer for the Wisconsin State-Journal, weighs in on what Bielema will bring to Illinois.
What is Illinois getting in Bret Bielema as a head coach?
At the very least, Illinois is getting someone who will entertain them. He’s a confident guy who isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind. As a coach, he’s a hard worker who values toughness in his program and isn’t afraid to think outside the box. I’m not sure how it will end up at Illinois for Bielema, but I can understand why it hired him.
Recruiting has been a point of emphasis around the Illinois program, what did you observe from Bielema as a recruiter?
He was smart enough to stick with a plan that works: Prioritizing in-state prospects and keeping the walk-on program strong. He helped Wisconsin open some doors in the state of Florida, which was big for a program that needed to find better athletes.
What ultimately went wrong at Wisconsin?
It was surprising when Bielema left for Arkansas and some of his stated reasons for doing so – a better chance to win a national title, a higher salary pool for assistants – seemed like convenient excuses. I always thought Bielema just wanted to escape the shadow of Barry Alvarez. No matter what he did at Wisconsin, people always were going to give Alvarez credit for the program’s success. Trying to build something of his own elsewhere made sense, though I think the SEC was a terrible fit for Bielema.
He took over a program that was humming a bit, can he turn a dormant program around?
Can he? Yes. Will he? I’m not sure. The Big Ten is different than when Bielema left Wisconsin. Minnesota is better, obviously. Purdue has hope under Jeff Brohm. Indiana was a trainwreck that Bielema and Wisconsin owned, and that’s obviously a different program now in Bloomington. He’s got a big challenge in front of him, that’s for sure.
What did you get as a vibe from players when they talked about him?
Nobody trashed Bielema publicly and a lot of players appreciated what he did for the program. The bottom line is the program got better from 2006-2012 when he was in charge. It was kind of an interesting setup because for most of his time as head coach, Paul Chryst was the offensive coordinator and guys on the offensive side of the ball loved Chryst. It’s not a stretch to say that that a lot of Bielema’s success was due to the offensive firepower the Badgers showed under Chryst. When Chryst left for Pittsburgh, the offense stalled in 2012. So I think the big key for Bielema will be building a great coaching staff at Illinois and, in particular, finding someone who can lead the offense.
