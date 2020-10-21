Watch now: What it means to Josh and Daniel Imatorbhebhe to be reunited on the Illinois football team

Now, entering what could be their final year of college, the brothers are back together after a year apart.

“It’s awesome, especially just because this is kind of like the last go-round for both of us," Josh said. "Just to kind of come full circle, things didn’t really work out for me at (USC) or really for him after he got injured. Now that we’re both primed to have good seasons, I feel like it’s honestly an amazing end to our college stories."

Said Daniel: “Being back with Josh is very natural. It’s really comforting just to be able to talk to somebody who knows you really well. Even being with (fellow USC transfer) Trevon (Sidney) a lot, too. The three of us have really good conversations. We encourage each other in a lot of ways just because we know each other really well."

Daniel's arrival to Illinois, where he bolsters a deep and talented tight end room, wasn't a foregone conclusion when he entered the portal. Josh didn't immediately put his foot on the gas to try to recruit his older brother, though Daniel said Josh is particularly protective, especially for a younger brother. The fit had to be right for Daniel to come to Illinois. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith handled that. He showed all parties how Daniel would be used, which could be all over the field given his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame.