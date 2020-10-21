Watch now: What it means to Josh and Daniel Imatorbhebhe to be reunited on the Illinois football team

CHAMPAIGN — The mere mention of the cul de sac in Suwanee, Ga., brings a smile to Daniel Imatorbhebhe's face.
His eyes drift off a second as he's taken back to his childhood home with his younger brother by 15 months, Josh Imatorbhebhe, now a wide receiver on the Illinois football team, kicking a soccer ball from the main street down the cul de sac's road, even at the expense of a few innocent house lights. Daniel, who transferred to Illinois this spring as a graduate transfer tight end, and Josh grew up playing catch for hours on end on that cul de sac, and played day-long basketball games, too.
"Man," Daniel began, "the cul de sac is legendary."
In the cul de sac, they relied on each other to build each other up and it worked. Both turned into Division I football players.
Daniel was the first of the two to go to the University of Southern California as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2015 out of North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School. Josh enrolled at USC in the Class of 2016 as a four-star wide receiver.
They were together for three seasons, 2016-2018, and lived together. Josh entered the transfer portal and joined Illinois as a graduate transfer, and made an immediate impact at Illinois last year. Daniel sat out the 2018 and 2019 seasons at USC because of an injury, entering the portal this spring before joining Illinois as a graduate transfer.
Now, entering what could be their final year of college, the brothers are back together after a year apart.
“It’s awesome, especially just because this is kind of like the last go-round for both of us," Josh said. "Just to kind of come full circle, things didn’t really work out for me at (USC) or really for him after he got injured. Now that we’re both primed to have good seasons, I feel like it’s honestly an amazing end to our college stories."
Said Daniel: “Being back with Josh is very natural. It’s really comforting just to be able to talk to somebody who knows you really well. Even being with (fellow USC transfer) Trevon (Sidney) a lot, too. The three of us have really good conversations. We encourage each other in a lot of ways just because we know each other really well."
Daniel's arrival to Illinois, where he bolsters a deep and talented tight end room, wasn't a foregone conclusion when he entered the portal. Josh didn't immediately put his foot on the gas to try to recruit his older brother, though Daniel said Josh is particularly protective, especially for a younger brother. The fit had to be right for Daniel to come to Illinois. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith handled that. He showed all parties how Daniel would be used, which could be all over the field given his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame.
“His concern was, ‘I don’t want to take shine away from Josh,’ and that whole dynamic," Rod Smith said. "My thing is, we can do this thing together. There’s enough touches to go around to keep everybody happy. I think he kind of bought into what I was selling to him, how we planned on using him. Josh was in love with it as well. One that happened, mom got on board and it was a done deal."
Bringing in Daniel was an easy call for head coach Lovie Smith. Josh was turned into the team's leading receiver last year and gave quarterback Brandon Peters a big target to throw to. More than that, the brothers are personable, deep in their thoughts and mature in their approaches.
Lovie Smith said he first met Daniel when Josh visited campus and immediately liked the entire family.
Support Local Journalism
“When you initially start talking with him, you buy into him right away," Lovie Smith said. "That’s how it happened back then. When we had the opportunity to get him here, that was an easy decision. If you just look at their family, you mentioned Josh, if you met their mother you’d kind of know what you’re getting, too — the type of men you’re getting: deep, loyal, so many things.... When you love one Bhebhe and you can get two, it doesn’t get any better than that."
As the process went on, Josh could tell his brother was leaning towards coming to Champaign. It wasn't one grand moment, but more a series of conversations, shifts in phrasing and the tone. Josh was sold on the fit and even more sold on having his brother around more. Then Daniel made the call to tell his brother he was committing, which happened on July 29.
Then his brother called him with the news, the first call Daniel said he made.
“As days went on, it just became clearer like, ‘Man, I need to do this. This is where I feel like I’m supposed to be,'" Daniel said. "I shared it with (Josh). He was the first one I told. He was like, ‘Bro, I didn’t want to say anything but in my heart I’m hearing the same thing. I heard the same thing but I didn’t want to tell you.’"
The two hang out regularly in Champaign and watch the popular Marvel movies. They tell jokes — Daniel said they both can make each other laugh harder than anyone else — and relive old memories. Growing up, Daniel was Josh's role model. When Daniel called a recruiting service for an interview, Josh listened to his brother handle the conversations with grace and confidence.
In sports, Daniel was the bar Josh consistently tried to reach. If he could keep up with his older brother, he could keep up with kids his own age.
"I know I wouldn’t be as successful as I am now had it not been for him paving the way, blazing the trail," Josh said. "Everything he did, I wanted to do it a little better. He was already good. He was already excelling at everything he did, whether it be in the classroom, whether it was on the basketball court — when we were younger we played basketball. When I learned to be better than him, I was head and shoulders ahead of people in my grade. Had I not had him to set the example, I definitely wouldn’t have had that kind of drive to be the best."
Daniel watched his younger brother fight through being buried on the depth chart at USC and recalls watching Josh ask himself if he was good enough to play the game. Eventually, Josh entered the transfer portal and landed at Illinois. He immediately proved to anyone watching that yes, he could play.
All the while, Daniel watched his younger brother from afar and learned from him, too.
“There’s nobody more happy or proud watching him these days than me because I’ve seen the whole journey," Daniel said. "It’s been awesome."
The brothers got back to the cul de sac in the summer when colleges were closed down and athletes returned home. The worked out like they always had — with each other. Josh called it organic. They ran routes, played catch and went back in time to a moment before either had college offers.
Eventually they'll get back. But first, at long last, they've got a season to play.
“That’s where the love for the game happened, in that cul de sac," Daniel said. "It’s a fun place for me and a place that’s really special in my heart. I miss it."
