Watch now: What quarterback Brandon Peters wants to improve on in his second year at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Exactly 11 days before last season started, Lovie Smith made what felt like the inevitable call.
Brandon Peters would be Illinois' starting quarterback after joining the team as a graduate transfer from Michigan. Smith didn't drag out the announcement until the first snap against Akron or even wait until game week like he did the season before when AJ Bush Jr. was named the team's starting quarterback.
Of course, Peters delivered last season.
His play was ultimately a big reason Illinois snapped a bowl drought that dated back to 2014 and helped Illinois to two colossal wins — against Wisconsin and Michigan State. Having Peters coming back for his second season in Champaign reassures offensive coordinator Rod Smith entering Friday's season opener at 7 p.m. against No. 14 Wisconsin. For the first time in Smith's three-year tenure, he has a returning starter at quarterback.
Peters is more comfortable in his second season with the offense and was playing his best football at the end of last season, Smith said. It took time to put all the pieces together. Peters was a late entrant in the transfer portal after graduating from Michigan and didn't get to Champaign until last summer.
Smith compared the information overload to Peters drinking water from a fire hose. Though that was a new phrase to Peters, it wasn't entirely off base.
“I guess just to get your feet under you as far as getting the feeling of playing a live-action game," Peters said. "It took a while to get comfortable with the scheme and everything."
Peters has things he wants to improve on after completing 55.3 percent of his passes last season for 1,884 yards. Smith said the buzzword around the offense is consistency, and for Peters that starts with increasing the completion percentage.
“Just a little bit more consistency and completion percentage goes a long way with that, too," Peters said. "Just be a little more consistent with my reads and be a little quicker with that thing. I think just being in the offense a second year will help with that as well. Completion percentage will mean a lot as far as moving the chains and keeping the offense on the field."
The offense has certainly upgraded some of the weapons around Peters. Tight end Luke Ford is eligible after sitting out a season per NCAA transfer rules. Daniel Imatorbhebhe joined Illinois as a graduate transfer. Brian Hightower, Khmari Thompson and Desmond Dan all joined Illinois as transfers and receiver Trevon Sidney is healthy after a injury ended his season early last year.
On top of that, a year with Smith has proven beneficial.
"The more we’re together, the more he understands of what we’re trying to get accomplished, how defenses try to play you, where you need to attack in weaknesses of a defense and things of that nature," Smith said. "I put a lot on the quarterback’s plate. You’ve got to be sharp. You’ve got to be pretty smart and make quick decisions. He’s shown the ability to do that. I think just to build upon on what he was completing last year and just to see if we can get him at another level in terms of production."
Peters also threw 18 touchdown passes, which was tied for fifth in the Big Ten, against only eight interceptions. Part of that credit, Peters said, goes to Josh Imatorbhebhe, who Peters said makes his job a lot easier. Some touchdowns were called back, both Peters and Smith pointed out, and Peters missed two games because of injury.
“I think he’s got a good skill set, he’s got a good mind," Smith said. "Understands how to value the football, how to take care of it. We talk to them all the time: The football is the program. It’s not just the football, it’s the program. You take care of the program. You don’t turn it over. You don’t handle it lightly. You’re not careless with it. That’s important to us, that turnover ratio, because the more we can keep that down and allow our defense to play and try to create turnovers, like they try to do, we’ve got a better chance of winning football games."
