Watch now: What quarterback Brandon Peters wants to improve on in his second year at Illinois

On top of that, a year with Smith has proven beneficial.

"The more we’re together, the more he understands of what we’re trying to get accomplished, how defenses try to play you, where you need to attack in weaknesses of a defense and things of that nature," Smith said. "I put a lot on the quarterback’s plate. You’ve got to be sharp. You’ve got to be pretty smart and make quick decisions. He’s shown the ability to do that. I think just to build upon on what he was completing last year and just to see if we can get him at another level in terms of production."

Peters also threw 18 touchdown passes, which was tied for fifth in the Big Ten, against only eight interceptions. Part of that credit, Peters said, goes to Josh Imatorbhebhe, who Peters said makes his job a lot easier. Some touchdowns were called back, both Peters and Smith pointed out, and Peters missed two games because of injury.