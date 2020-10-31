Watch now: What to watch for when Illinois football hosts Purdue on Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It causes problems. When you have two good options — no, two great options — instead of one offensively, you’d love to be in that situation. Defensively, you’ve just to be aware, and we are. It definitely helps when you have two great players like that. Only one ball though."

Peters, the runner?

In the last three games he's played, Peters has been Illinois' leading rusher. He led the team with 75 yards in a loss to Wisconsin — where the Badgers were so focused, and successful, in taking away lanes for the running backs. In the Redbox Bowl, he ran for 80 yards and had 90 yards on the ground last year against Iowa.

Peters has wheels and when asked before the season if he'd run more, he offered a sly smile and said, 'We'll see.'

But will he run even more than his seven attempts last week? Perhaps.

“Brandon is sneaky athletic," Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "I’ve just tried to protect him a little bit more by not making him do it. He’s proven that he’s capable of doing it and he wants to do it. I’ve got to take the lid off of him and let him play a little bit more. That’s more on me. That’s not him. That’s on me."