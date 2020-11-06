Watch now: What to watch for when Illinois hosts Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — One week ago Wednesday, the Illinois football team had its game plan for a game against Purdue all lined up, and that plan was based around having quarterback Brandon Peters in the lineup.
That plan was shut down on Thursday when Peters and redshirt freshman tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they will be out for 21 days, or three games, according to Big Ten protocols.
Presumed backup quarterback Isaiah Williams, roommates with Moore, was out per CDC contact tracing guidelines and will miss Saturday's game against Minnesota (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). He was among a handful of players who were out per contact tracing guidelines. The rest of the story against Purdue has been told: Quarterback Matt Robinson suffers an injury on the first drive and fourth-stringer Coran Taylor nearly fuels a comeback.
This week, Taylor has been given more reps in practice — he estimated he got four or five until Thursday last week — and the team has adjusted to being without several key players, including center Doug Kramer Jr. and kicker James McCourt, per contact tracing. Head coach Lovie Smith said on Wednesday the team had no new positive tests to report.
The focus remains getting the first win of the season against a winless Minnesota team that rocked Illinois last year in Minneapolis.
Here's what to watch for.
Another week of (likely) Taylor
Expect to see more of Taylor, and likely an improved Taylor, against Minnesota. He's had a week full of reps and never really has a shortage of confidence, particularly after playing a decent game last week — save for the four turnovers — considering the circumstances.
This is a big opportunity for Taylor after he spent the first two years, and beginning part of this year, buried on the depth chart.
“He’s always had a confidence about himself," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "He’s always had that. He’s played that way too. Now with the situation that we’re in, he saw this is his opportunity to go and make his mark. I think it showed his real confidence. I think it showed his real personality. That’s not being withheld tight now."
Taylor threw for 273 yards and a pair of touchdowns while running for 32 yards — a number that was reduced because of sack yards. Minnesota has struggled this season on defense and ranks last in the conference allowing 578 yards per game.
“We’ll get their best shot," Rod Smith said. "We know that. They’ve suffered two losses just like we have. I’m hoping they get our best shot and I’m sure we’re expecting to get their best shot."
Getting the pass defense right
Coming into the season, Illinois' defensive secondary returned as one of the most experienced position groups on the team with plenty of talent. Senior Nate Hobbs, sophomore Devon Witherspoon and redshirt freshman Marquez Beason led the talented group of corners while junior Sydney Brown and senior Tony Adams anchored the safety positions.
Two games in and the results haven't been encouraging.
Illinois has allowed quarterbacks to complete 49 of 56 passes for 624 yards and seven touchdowns. The Illini are tied for last in the conference allowing 309.5 passing yards per game. The other team? Minnesota.
Pass defense doesn't get easier with Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and star receiver Rashod Bateman coming to town. The Gophers average 193 passing yards per game, but certainly have the talent to expose any defense.
“We haven’t played well," Smith said. "We have some players who have been around here or awhile. The first two games we haven’t played as well as we will in the future going forward. Expect to see those guys play better this week and we will."
Running game coming along
Illinois got almost nothing going on the ground in a season-opening loss to Wisconsin, rushing for 131 yards. Most of those yards, though, came from Peters. The running backs only accounted for 48 yards on 14 carries.
Things were much better against Purdue and running back Chase Brown had a lot to do with that. Illinois rushes for 177 yards against the Boilermakers and Brown led the team with 73 yards to go with 63 from Mike Epstein. The running game is critical in Rod Smith's offense.
"There was improvement," Rod Smith said. "There are still some things we’ve got to get cleaned up. There were a lot of missed reads, a lot of missed assignments that were costly. We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to coach them better. We’ve got to take what the coaching is and apply it on Saturdays. There’s still another level we’ve got to get to."
Stopping the Gophers on the ground
For as rough as Illinois' pass defense has been, the rushing defense has actually been decent in the first two games. Purdue workhorse Zander Horvath went for 107 yards on 22 carries last week, but Illinois ranks ninth in the conference in rush defense, allowing 133.5 yards per game.
The defensive line, led by defensive tackle Rod Perry should get credit for that. It's a re-vamped unit that was the position group that was hit hardest by graduation and attrition last year.
Saturday will be another test. Minnesota running back Mohamad Ibrahim is the conference's leading rusher with 347 rushing yards in two games — 91 yards ahead of Maryland's Jake Funk.
“He has great balance, vision and he’s got good quickness, size, just a real good football player, great instincts as a running back," Lovie Smith said. "With that big offensive line in front of him and the commitment to the run they have, its a challenge. He’s gotten yards against anyone so we’ll need to be on top of our game this week."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
