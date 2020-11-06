Watch now: What to watch for when Illinois hosts Minnesota

Running game coming along

Illinois got almost nothing going on the ground in a season-opening loss to Wisconsin, rushing for 131 yards. Most of those yards, though, came from Peters. The running backs only accounted for 48 yards on 14 carries.

Things were much better against Purdue and running back Chase Brown had a lot to do with that. Illinois rushes for 177 yards against the Boilermakers and Brown led the team with 73 yards to go with 63 from Mike Epstein. The running game is critical in Rod Smith's offense.

"There was improvement," Rod Smith said. "There are still some things we’ve got to get cleaned up. There were a lot of missed reads, a lot of missed assignments that were costly. We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to coach them better. We’ve got to take what the coaching is and apply it on Saturdays. There’s still another level we’ve got to get to."

Stopping the Gophers on the ground

For as rough as Illinois' pass defense has been, the rushing defense has actually been decent in the first two games. Purdue workhorse Zander Horvath went for 107 yards on 22 carries last week, but Illinois ranks ninth in the conference in rush defense, allowing 133.5 yards per game.