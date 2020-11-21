Watch now: What to watch for when Illinois travels to Nebraska

All of the players out for contact tracing, including Williams, center Doug Kramer Jr., kicker James McCourt and defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr., each returned last week.

Short of injuries, this is the roster Smith envisioned when he touted this as the best team in his five-year tenure. Though younger players got a chance to play while starters were in quarantine, this is the team Smith has been eager to see.

"It’s always about the next guy up," Smith said. "Nobody wants to hear about the pain you’re going through when things aren’t right for you. You just keep moving along. Our guys stayed disciplined throughout and there’s always opportunity. That’s what some of the players looked at it is, an opportunity. For us, we got a chance to see some players we thought could do some things for us, but it’s always good to see them in actual game action.

“At the same time, I’m glad we got most of our guys back now. This is a team we wanted to play and these are the options we wanted to have each week."

Limiting the big play

Illinois was burned by big plays in the first three weeks of the season, particularly in the pass game. The Illini rank last in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing 272.8 yards per game.