Watch now: What to watch for when Illinois travels to No. 14 Wisconsin

“Basically their entire defense is back," Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "They were one of the best defenses not only in this conference but in the country last year. It’s going to be a hell of a challenge, we know that, going up there to their place. I told our guys we’re going to have to be locked in, we’ve got to be assignment-detail oriented. We can’t be missing assignments. We’ve got to know exactly what we’re doing, know where we’re going with the football.

"They’re a good football team, but we are too when we do that. When we take care of ourselves and we don’t turn the football over and we play mistake-free football, I think we’ve got a chance to be a pretty good football team as well."

Illinois got the running game going in a stunning upset of the Badgers last season, going for 141 yards on the ground. But gone are Dre Brown and Reggie Corbin, Illinois' top two rushers. Mike Epstein is healthy and will be part of a rotation with Chase Brown and Jakari Norwood. Getting it going on the ground is key.