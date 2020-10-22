Watch now: What to watch for when Illinois travels to No. 14 Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — At long last, Big Ten football is back.
Exactly 225 days after the Big Ten Tournament was canceled on March 12, which was followed by a shutdown of most all sports for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the conference will resume its college football season at 7 p.m. Friday when Illinois travels to No. 14 Wisconsin (Big Ten Network) in an empty Camp Randall Stadium.
Getting to this point as been a winding road. Members of the Illinois football team spent the spring and all of May at home before returning for voluntary workouts on June 8, Lovie Smith and the staff began returning on June 30.
On Aug. 5, the conference announced a 10-game conference-only schedule to begin on Sept. 3 and the Illini began fall practice on Aug. 6. By Aug. 11, the conference had decided to postpone all fall sports, only to overturn that decision on Sept. 16. Daily testing for COVID-19 is now a commonplace in Big Ten programs. On Sept. 19, the conference announced a nine-game schedule and Illinois began padded practice on Sept. 30.
That brings us to now.
“All this work, all this different stuff we have to overcome, we’ve been able to finally overcome it and start playing football again," said offensive lineman Alex Palczewski.
Here's what to watch for.
Daily COVID testing
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said on Monday all staff and players returned negative COVID tests, but it's worth monitoring ahead of kickoff.
A total of 170 staff members and players are tested daily beginning at 5:30 a.m. via the Big Ten-mandated antigen testing. They also participate in the university's daily saliva testing. Smith said he has a plan in place if any of this staff members test positive during the season. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tested positive and won't coach in-person on Saturday against Iowa, though is petitioning to communicate remotely — an interesting case study moving forward.
“We’ve had our protocols in palace for a long period of time," Smith said. "We’ve been testing around here for a long period of time, daily testing for a long period of time. I wash my hands, I try to socially distance as much as I possibly can outside of our department. Wearing a mask. I think that’s what most people do who believe you can make a difference in your health by following some of those things. It’s not 100 percent, though. We’re not in a bubble, so we’re living in society still.
“I know right now our guys are taking care of business and I’m a part of that. I’m following the protocols like everyone else is."
The players stayed in a hotel Thursday night and will go by bus to and from Camp Randall Stadium. A positive test for players means they miss 21 days (three weeks) per Big Ten protocols.
The Wisconsin offense
There's not many secrets about what the Badgers do on offense: maul opponents on the ground. It will be a new look this year without star Jonathan Taylor, who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts. His spot will likely be filled by Garrett Groshek or Nakia Watson, with Isaac Guerendo in the rotation.
But the quarterback position will be most interesting. Incumbent senior starter Jack Coan had foot surgery and is out indefinitely; he'll be replaced by redshirt freshman Graham Mertz in his first career start. Mertz was heavily recruited out of high school and was a ranked the No. 65 player in the country.
Smith said he prepares for a system, not a player.
"Most of the college programs have some kind of spread offense that they run; Wisconsin is different," Smith said. "They believe in a power running game, play-action passes and stuff like that. You have to be sound on the run. You have to have your big boy pads. We know going into the game, it’s not about us stopping the pass to make them run. They want to establish the run and we have to meet that challenge. It makes you be sound. You have to be good tacklers. We’re looking forward to that."
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen expects Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst to try to get Mertz into a rhythm early with easier throws and rollouts. Hansen has been studying Mertz's Hudl film with a lack of college film available.
“It seems like a Wisconsin theme, they just do everything right," Hansen said. "They don’t beat themselves. You really have to force the turnovers yourself, they’re not just going to hand you turnovers. They have a good running attack every year and a good play action game off of it. They’re really consistent in what they do. Being more consistent and really getting after the football and taking it away because they’re not going to give any handouts, that’s what makes them the most difficult."
Another stout Badgers defense
The Badgers return eight players who made at least six starts on last season's defense that ranked fourth in the FBS in yards allowed per game (287.1). Gone are linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr but the Badgers return the team's leading tackler, Jack Sanborn.
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard projects to have yet another talented defense. Its first competition will come against Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters and an offense with more weapons than at any other time under Lovie Smith, who is entering his fifth season as head coach.
“Basically their entire defense is back," Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "They were one of the best defenses not only in this conference but in the country last year. It’s going to be a hell of a challenge, we know that, going up there to their place. I told our guys we’re going to have to be locked in, we’ve got to be assignment-detail oriented. We can’t be missing assignments. We’ve got to know exactly what we’re doing, know where we’re going with the football.
"They’re a good football team, but we are too when we do that. When we take care of ourselves and we don’t turn the football over and we play mistake-free football, I think we’ve got a chance to be a pretty good football team as well."
Illinois got the running game going in a stunning upset of the Badgers last season, going for 141 yards on the ground. But gone are Dre Brown and Reggie Corbin, Illinois' top two rushers. Mike Epstein is healthy and will be part of a rotation with Chase Brown and Jakari Norwood. Getting it going on the ground is key.
“We’re going to have to be able to run the ball," Peters said. "They’re really good in the run game and using people, whether it’s from the safety position or from the nickel, getting more guys into the box. For us, it’s going to be trying to manipulate those guys, playing to our strengths and trying to get the run game going. I think if we get the run game going that it’s going to open up other aspects of our offense."
Illini newcomers
Illinois brings back plenty of key pieces: Peters, four offensive linemen, Imatorbhebhe, almost the entire secondary and three of four linebackers. But there are new pieces to keep an eye on. Tight ends Luke Ford and Daniel Imatorbhebhe figure to play a big role alongside returner Daniel Barker.
Miami transfer Brian Hightower should also see snaps. Roderick Perry, a South Carolina State graduate transfer, is getting rave reviews out of camp at defensive tackle. Another Miami transfer Derrick Smith should help at safety. Lovie Smith and senior defensive tackle have spoken highly of true freshman defensive tackle Johnny Newton. Keith Randolph and Seth Coleman should see some action at defensive end.
The newcomers could be the perfect complement for the Illini returners.
