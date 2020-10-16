Watch now: With a game against Wisconsin nearing, why Illinois kicker James McCourt goes back to 'the kick'

CHAMPAIGN — Finding the appropriate relationship to have with a season-saving, last-second kick that shocked the college football world can be a delicate dance.
On the one hand, life goes on. James McCourt had to send more kicks through the uprights last season on the Illinois football team. Time doesn't stop in the middle of a season to reflect on the 39-yarder as time expired on Oct. 19, 2019 to shock the No. 6 team in the country that sparked Illinois' four-game winning streak en route to a bowl game.
On the other hand, it was a monumental kick and he's not lost a single memory from after his foot hit the ball to the celebration. The kick will be a talked about ad nauseam ahead of Illinois' season-opening game at 7 p.m. Friday (Big Ten Network) against those Badgers.
McCourt remembers first making eye contact with former teammate Griffin Palmer — much to the chagrin of holder and punting extraordinaire Blake Hayes, who is generally the first person McCourt meets with his eyes after a kick. McCourt and Palmer bumped heads in celebration, so hard their helmets became interlocked and down to the ground they fell.
"It was pretty romantic, I guess," McCourt joked last week.
Chaos ensued. McCourt didn't want to go to the ground — he'd heard that it's easy to pass out at the bottom of the pile with his teammates jumping aboard in celebration. He found out it's true. He was rescued and held high above his teammates with fans flooding the field and his face painting the picture of an athlete trying to find his bearings amid a massive celebration.
All of those memories are good and lasting, but it wasn't until the offseason that McCourt starting reflecting on that moment and recognizing what it could do for him.
"I try to go back there a lot of times, that sense of enjoyment and how proud I was," McCourt said. "If I’m struggling kicking, I can go back there. It’s a good mental cue for me now."
Positive thoughts are important for specialists and positive affirmation is the goal. Hayes talked about it in March when he discussed reading a book about how golf caddies interact with golfers. Caddies don't berate a golfer for a bad shot or a missed putt. It's counterproductive. Why, Hayes wondered, would any player readily speak negatively in their own mind?
For McCourt, that Wisconsin kick was pure euphoria.
"That’s just a moment in time I felt my best," McCourt said. "I felt super confident out there and I try to replicate that feeling with every kick."
Sure, there have been other kicks. Occasionally McCourt, fifth-year senior, finds himself going back to a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Sept. 21.
“I remember going out there and I was super confident," McCourt said. "I still go back to that kick sometimes. I like to change it up a little bit here and there and go back to those moments in time I felt really good, felt the most confidence I have and go from there."
He also spent the offseason using mental visualization to work on his game and said he's seen the results in practice, which has been closed to the fans and the media. McCourt hit 13 of 19 field goals last year and was 7 of 12 on kicks between 30-49 yards. Improving his accuracy in that area was a priority.
Leg strength is no issue. He hit 4 of 5 kicks of 50 or more yards, but want's to shore up his chip game before the bizarre season kicks off in empty stadiums.
“I think it’s pretty obvious where I need to improve and it’s the consistency that you need from a Big Ten kicker and that you want," McCourt said. "Those quote-unquote chip shots that I missed definitely are kicks that I want back. This offseason, something I really focused on was inside 45 yards is the place I want to see my most improvement."
Now, more than a year removed from the kick that changed Illinois' season, McCourt has that as an asset in his pocket, to lean on when he needs reaffirmation.
