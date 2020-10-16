Watch now: With a game against Wisconsin nearing, why Illinois kicker James McCourt goes back to 'the kick'

Sure, there have been other kicks. Occasionally McCourt, fifth-year senior, finds himself going back to a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Sept. 21.

“I remember going out there and I was super confident," McCourt said. "I still go back to that kick sometimes. I like to change it up a little bit here and there and go back to those moments in time I felt really good, felt the most confidence I have and go from there."

He also spent the offseason using mental visualization to work on his game and said he's seen the results in practice, which has been closed to the fans and the media. McCourt hit 13 of 19 field goals last year and was 7 of 12 on kicks between 30-49 yards. Improving his accuracy in that area was a priority.

Leg strength is no issue. He hit 4 of 5 kicks of 50 or more yards, but want's to shore up his chip game before the bizarre season kicks off in empty stadiums.