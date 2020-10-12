Watch now: 'You've got to prove yourself everyday,' Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington focusing on consistency

Smith called Washington, who was lightly recruited out of high school, a "football junkie." Coverage recognition was a challenge so Washington dove into the film to look at defensive back tendencies and what he needs to do to be in the right spot at the right time to make a play.

There's a competitive chip placed right on Washington's shoulder, one that was built from being overlooked in high school, even if his father, Greg Washington, played at Kansas State from 1987-89. Washington's only other Power Five offer was from the University of Kansas. The lack of offers could have been, in part, because he played in a run-heavy wing-T offense in his school — not exactly conducive for a wide receiver to show off skills.

His first season in Champaign was solid, but he's not yet at the level he wants to be.

“I definitely have a chip on my shoulder but I don’t feel like I’ve done anything yet," Washington said. "I’ve got to keep working and compete every day to get to where I want to be. ... I’m a competitor. When you feel like of like people turned away from you, kind of take it personal sometimes and it builds a chip over time."