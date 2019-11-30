You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: St. Teresa graduate Jacardia Wright scores first collegiate touchdown for Kansas State
Bowling Green Kansas St Football

In his first carry since Sept. 7 against Bowling Green, St. Teresa graduate Jacardia Wright scored his first career touchdown on Saturday against Iowa State.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — St. Teresa graduate Jacardia Wright scored his first collegiate touchdown for Kansas State on Saturday.

Wright, a freshman for the Wildcats, ran in a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Iowa State. It was his first carry since a Sept. 7 win against Bowling Green, where he ran 14 times for 59 yards.

He was a three time Herald & Review Macon County Football Player of the Year and has the second most career rushing yards all-time in IHSA history with 8,821 yards and second all-time in rushing touchdowns in IHSA history with 133.

The game against Iowa State is at halftime on Fox Sports 1.

PHOTOS: Former St. Teresa running back Jacardia Wright

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

