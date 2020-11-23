'We take pride in that,' Illinois uses run game to set the offensive tone

Rod Smith saw the change in dynamics from his time as a player to his time as a coach. When he was an All-American quarterback at Glenville State from 1993-96 under Rich Rodriguez, who later became a mentor to Rod Smith as a coach, passing the ball was the hot topic.

"When I played it was a chuck-’n-duck, throw it around the lot 60 times a game," Rod Smith said. "We had maybe two run schemes. ... It has completely evolved. The addition of adding the quarterback in the numbers game in the run game, to me, makes it a lot tougher for defenses to defend, particularly if you’ve got a guy who can make hay back there."

That philosophy hasn't much evolved. Rod Smith was behind the high-octane offense at West Virginia in 2007 and at Arizona for five years. There's a mindset and a commitment to running the ball that he and Lovie Smith agree on. Two weeks ago against Rutgers, it was Williams and Brown doing damage on the ground.

“It starts with the philosophy of committing to it," Lovie Smith said. "Our philosophy is to establish our game on how we want to win football (games), it has to go through the offensive line and everybody else that’s involved in making sure you can run the football.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}