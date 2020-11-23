'We take pride in that,' Illinois uses run game to set the offensive tone

CHAMPAIGN — Mike Epstein had seen the work the Illinois running backs continued to put in. He knew that the position group was mostly flying under the radar after the graduation of Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown, but Epstein chose his words intentionally when talking about the potential.
He didn't waver. There was talent in the running back room and on Sept. 23, a month before the Illini opened their season, Epstein put the words out there.
“I think we know the work we put in on a daily basis and what we’re capable of doing, what we’ve been doing in practice," Epstein said two months ago. "At a time and point, it will show. Until that point, we’ll continue to do that. Sleep on it or whatever."
Consider the alarm going off. Illinois is the second-ranked rushing team in the Big Ten and Epstein and Chase Brown both eclipsed 100 yards in Saturday's win at Nebraska. It will be a more difficult road this week against No. 3 Ohio State — the top ranked rushing attack in the conference — but the room has proven itself through the first five weeks.
Epstein ranks fourth in the conference in yards per carry (6.1) and Brown ranks sixth (5.9). The lowest team output was 131 in a season-opening loss to Wisconsin and the highest was a 338-yard outburst two weeks ago in a win over Rutgers, thanks in large part to backup quarterback Isaiah Williams' 192 rushing yards. In the last three weeks, Illinois has five 100-yard rushing performances.
“I just saw the work we put in every day," Epstein said. "The people in the building, starting with our coaches, the players and the humbleness we have to us but the work ethic we have. When we go out on the field and we’re just reppin’ it, that will build confidence. I said it for a reason because I really believed it. I think we still have a lot more to do. I know what I said in September. We’ve got to keep going. There’s a lot of work left to be done."
Illinois (2-3) is a running team. Head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Rod Smith have said it time and again. After Saturday's win, Lovie Smith quipped the team gets off the bus running the football. Rod Smith believes in it and knows that a stout rushing attack, particularly with a quarterback who can scoot, opens up the passing game. The result of the two working in conjunction lead to a blowout win over the Cornhuskers.
Rod Smith saw the change in dynamics from his time as a player to his time as a coach. When he was an All-American quarterback at Glenville State from 1993-96 under Rich Rodriguez, who later became a mentor to Rod Smith as a coach, passing the ball was the hot topic.
"When I played it was a chuck-’n-duck, throw it around the lot 60 times a game," Rod Smith said. "We had maybe two run schemes. ... It has completely evolved. The addition of adding the quarterback in the numbers game in the run game, to me, makes it a lot tougher for defenses to defend, particularly if you’ve got a guy who can make hay back there."
That philosophy hasn't much evolved. Rod Smith was behind the high-octane offense at West Virginia in 2007 and at Arizona for five years. There's a mindset and a commitment to running the ball that he and Lovie Smith agree on. Two weeks ago against Rutgers, it was Williams and Brown doing damage on the ground.
“It starts with the philosophy of committing to it," Lovie Smith said. "Our philosophy is to establish our game on how we want to win football (games), it has to go through the offensive line and everybody else that’s involved in making sure you can run the football.
“Mike Epstein and Chase Brown have of course played well throughout. It opens up so many other things. It was good to get Brandon back. When you commit to stopping the run, it opens up things in the passing game. They go together."
Illinois' offensive line of Vederian Lowe, Kendrick Green, Doug Kramer, Verdis Brown and Julian Pearl played well in each of the last two weeks to pave the way. There's a mindset about being a lineman in the trenches, paving the way for the ball carriers to eat up yards.
Green, a junior from Peoria, would prefer to run every play because, frankly, it's more fun to run block.
"It’s no secret," Green said. "That’s what we do. We run the ball first and we kind of take pride in that. ... We look at it as run first so let’s set the tone real early every week. That’s what we talk about, setting the tone."
Defenders have tells with the running game is wearing them down. Both Epstein and Green say defensive players are slower into their stance, grabbing at aches and pains more frequently. Green said linemen aren't as quick off the ball when they're getting worn down on a drive.
Therein lies the time to pounce.
"You’ve got to try to drag them into the deep water," Green said.
Said Epstein: “When you see that, it’s a sign of weakness and you’re just trying to attack."
Before the season, there was a bit of an unknown about the running back room, particularly with the backdrop of replacing Corbin and Dre Brown. That question should be answered by this point. Epstein is healthy and Brown is showing the same explosiveness on Saturdays that he's been showing in practice.
That gets Rod Smith into his ideal situation.
“Ideally when you hand that ball off to the running back, you want that defensive coordinator holding his breath 83 snaps a game saying, ‘Oh God, don’t let this guy get out,'" Rod Smith said. You work to try to find a guy who can do that. Until then, you keep plugging away, make the best of what you have and try to put those guys in position to make plays."
