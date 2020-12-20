What is Illinois getting in Bret Bielema? Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin weighs in

Nobody trashed Bielema publicly and a lot of players appreciated what he did for the program. The bottom line is the program got better from 2006-2012 when he was in charge. It was kind of an interesting setup because for most of his time as head coach, Paul Chryst was the offensive coordinator and guys on the offensive side of the ball loved Chryst. It’s not a stretch to say that that a lot of Bielema’s success was due to the offensive firepower the Badgers showed under Chryst. When Chryst left for Pittsburgh, the offense stalled in 2012. So I think the big key for Bielema will be building a great coaching staff at Illinois and, in particular, finding someone who can lead the offense.