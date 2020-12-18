What to watch for in Illinois' season finale at Penn State

CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps clarity will finally exist at the end of this awkward week and questions about the future of Illinois football — more specifically who will be the head coach — will finally have answers.
Right now, answers don't exist. The Illini are searching for a head coach after Lovie Smith was fired on Sunday. Fourteen high school athletes signed with a program with no idea who would be on the coaching staff. As of Monday, emotions were still raw after Smith's firing.
Yet interim head coach Rod Smith gathered the troops and gave a message ahead of what should be the season finale at 4:30 p.m. Sunday against Penn State.
“I got that the game is scheduled at 4:30 Central Time, the plane is going to be gassed up and we’re going to Happy Valley," senior defensive end Owen Carney said of Smith's message.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman spoke of a quick coaching search and it wouldn't be surprising to see an announcement this weekend or early next week. The future of the coaching staff, potentially returning seniors and any transfers will be sorted out between now and the next few weeks.
Until then, Illinois (2-5) plays a Penn State (3-5) team that has fallen below its own lofty expectations but has won three straight.
“A win would mean a lot to this program and those guys in our locker room," Carney said. "This game is capping off a great year. Me personally, I didn’t like the taste walking out of Ryan Field on Saturday. I was really excited and kind of anxious to play another game. We get another chance to prove ourselves. You can go out on a good note, go out on a high. Some good things, some great things, are going to happen on Saturday and maybe some things we might not like but we are in control of that."
Here's what to watch for.
What's to play for?
The only reason a bowl game possibility can reasonably be discussed is because there are no requirements to make a bowl game in this pandemic-altered season. In reality, this is likely Illinois' final game of the season.
With nothing on the other side of Saturday's game other than confusion, what's the incentive against Penn State?
“I think I’d say you’re playing for each other," linebacker Jake Hansen said. "You’re playing if you love football, if you love the game. You’re playing for the University of Illinois and playing for the people who support that and not necessarily the people who work for it. I think it’s a little bit bigger than playing for a coach, right? Coach (Lovie) Smith will tell you that."
Said center Doug Kramer Jr.: “Playing for a lot this week. Even if all of this didn’t happen, we’re still playing a Big Ten football game, we’re playing a great program, we’re playing a historic program. That’s kind of a lot in itself. Then you add everything that’s happened this year, it’s the final game, it’s the final time this group of players is playing together. There’s a lot of pride between the guys that this might be the last one, so gotta' go out on a good note."
Illinois' offense
Star wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday and won't play on Saturday. That figures to mean more snaps for Casey Washington and Brian Hightower, both who have been big parts of the team's offense.
But will it matter? Illinois has had much more success on the ground this season with Chase Brown, Mike Epstein and, more recently, Reggie Lovie III leading the way. The Illini are the second-best rushing team in the Big Ten (202.3 yards per game) and the worst passing team (157.6 yards per game) in the conference.
Quarterback Brandon Peters is 13-of-32 for 132 yards in his last two games. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams has cleaned up in the back end of blowouts, going 11-of-24 passing for 169 yards. Both have thrown two touchdowns in that span. Rod Smith was not specifically asked about offensive schemes in the wake of Lovie Smith's termination.
Defensive changes?
What can interim defensive coordinator Jimmy Lindsey reasonable change in a four-day span? Probably not much.
“We got together as a defensive staff and conglomerated on some things," Lindsey said. "There’s not a lot you can change in four days of game from what we did with Coach Smith. There are some tweaks we’ll try to implement. It’s about trying to make it fun for the guys and getting those guys to play with great effort. That’s all I’m asking of them."
Illinois was ravaged by injuries last week. Defensive back Tony Adams will still be out after testing positive for COVID-19 and cornerback Nate Hobbs will miss the game because of contact tracing.
Linebacker Khalan Tolson missed last week with an injury and linebacker Delano Ware quit the team. Tolson's status for the game is unclear. Illinois was also missing defensive linemen Roderick Perry and Jamal Woods along with defensive back Sydney Brown.
Illinois ranks last in total defense (451.1 yards per game) and Penn State, for all of its disappointment, ranks No. 2 in total offense (411.6).
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
