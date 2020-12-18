What to watch for in Illinois' season finale at Penn State

Until then, Illinois (2-5) plays a Penn State (3-5) team that has fallen below its own lofty expectations but has won three straight.

“A win would mean a lot to this program and those guys in our locker room," Carney said. "This game is capping off a great year. Me personally, I didn’t like the taste walking out of Ryan Field on Saturday. I was really excited and kind of anxious to play another game. We get another chance to prove ourselves. You can go out on a good note, go out on a high. Some good things, some great things, are going to happen on Saturday and maybe some things we might not like but we are in control of that."

Here's what to watch for.

What's to play for?

The only reason a bowl game possibility can reasonably be discussed is because there are no requirements to make a bowl game in this pandemic-altered season. In reality, this is likely Illinois' final game of the season.

With nothing on the other side of Saturday's game other than confusion, what's the incentive against Penn State?