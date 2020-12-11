What to watch for when Illinois travels to No. 14 Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — The biggest news out of the Big Ten this week was Ohio State, with five games under its belt, being allowed to play in the Big Ten championship game.
The Buckeyes play Northwestern, which won the Big Ten West. Before Northwestern goes to Indianapolis for a date with No. 4 Ohio State, it closes the year against Illinois in a rivalry game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston (ESPN2).
Northwestern (5-1) has things locked up, but Illinois is searching for its third win of the season before playing a ninth game against a member of the Big Ten East — sparse details exist for that game or the opponent.
Illinois (2-5) is coming off a loss to Iowa in which it led 14-0 and allowed 35 unanswered points by the Hawkeyes. The Illini also have lost five straight to Northwestern.
“This is a big game," said Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington. "Obviously a rivalry from the outside. This game is about us and how we’re going to finish. That’s going to say a lot about our character and how we finish our season. This game isn’t just like, ‘Oh, it’s our last game.’ We’ve got to go out, we’ve got to play football. It’s personal. We’ve got to go out there and pick up the win."
Here's what to watch for.
Getting the offense back on track
Illinois' offense came out of the gates strong against Iowa, scoring on two of the first three possessions but fell flat in the second, third and most of the fourth quarters until backup quarterback Isaiah Williams gave a spark. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said Iowa didn't make any big changes, but executed better.
The Illini offense didn't execute fundamentals and got off track. Getting things back on track will be difficult against the Wildcats, who have the second-best scoring defense in the Big Ten (15.3) and total defense in the conference (322.5 yards per game), behind only Wisconsin.
Northwestern ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rushing defense (116.3 yards per game) and third in pass defense (206.2 yards per game).
“They have good football players," Rod Smith said of Northwestern. "They’re very strong, they play extremely hard and they’re exceptionally sound. They don’t make mistakes. They don’t beat themselves. They’re never out of position. You can tell they’re well-coached. That’s three-quarters of it, to be honest with you. … I think that’s a great combination for a defense to have."
Still, Illinois ranks No. 2 in the conference in rushing offense behind Chase Brown, the seventh-leading rusher in the conference (73.3 yards per game), and Lovie Smith said tailback Mike Epstein, who missed last week, will be back.
The Newsome problem
Passing against Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II has been a struggle for opposing teams. Though Lovie Smith has been mum about which quarterback — Brandon Peters or Williams — will get a crack at passing against Newsome, it will be a struggle.
“He's a good athlete with good ability, that’s a good starting spot," Lovie Smith said. "He’s a competitive guy. He’s got a corner mindset, talking about, 'It's always about the next play.' He's physical. He has all the traits that you're looking for in an outstanding player and he is."
For what it's worth, Peters has started every game he's been available this season and last. In Newsome's last three games he's played 77 coverage snaps, been targeted 11 times and has allowed one catch for seven yards and has an interception, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I think he’s one of the better corners, if not the best corner they have," Rod Smith said. "He’s a guy who when you just watch film the last couple days, he’s hitting stride for stride with the guys at Purdue, which has some pretty good receivers."
“He blankets people. He runs well, he transitions well. You can just tell he’s a very heady, smart football player. I think he’s as good of a corner that we’ve seen so far."
The health of the defense
Part of the reasons for Iowa's 35 straight points last week — but certainly not the entire reason — were mounting injuries on the Illinois defense. Linebacker Tarique Barnes has already been announced as out for the season. Khalan Tolson, a linebacker who has played well this year, left with an injury. So did defensive tackle Jamal Woods and cornerback Nate Hobbs. That's three starters.
Walk-on Michael Marchese played at linebacker and Kendall Smith, who has bounced from offense to defense, played at corner. Smith had no update on the status of those players and their availability likely won't be known until Saturday morning.
Whoever is available will be tasked with going against a Northwestern offense that ranks next-to-last in the Big Ten in total yards (327.8 yards per game) and 12th in scoring (23.3 points).
Lovie Smith knows Wildcats new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who was on Lovie Smith's staff with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Running backs Drake Anderson and Isaiah Bowser lead the ground game, and Indiana transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey is the quarterback.
"For you to have a 5-1 record right now, it's saying an awful lot about your team," Lovie Smith said. "I know their defense gets a lot of credit, and rightfully so, but their offense has really played good complementary football to what the defense is doing."
