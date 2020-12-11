What to watch for when Illinois travels to No. 14 Northwestern

“This is a big game," said Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington. "Obviously a rivalry from the outside. This game is about us and how we’re going to finish. That’s going to say a lot about our character and how we finish our season. This game isn’t just like, ‘Oh, it’s our last game.’ We’ve got to go out, we’ve got to play football. It’s personal. We’ve got to go out there and pick up the win."

Here's what to watch for.

Getting the offense back on track

Illinois' offense came out of the gates strong against Iowa, scoring on two of the first three possessions but fell flat in the second, third and most of the fourth quarters until backup quarterback Isaiah Williams gave a spark. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said Iowa didn't make any big changes, but executed better.

The Illini offense didn't execute fundamentals and got off track. Getting things back on track will be difficult against the Wildcats, who have the second-best scoring defense in the Big Ten (15.3) and total defense in the conference (322.5 yards per game), behind only Wisconsin.

Northwestern ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rushing defense (116.3 yards per game) and third in pass defense (206.2 yards per game).