What to watch for when winless Illinois football travels to Rutgers

Brown is one of Illinois' most explosive runners and getting the ball to him should be a priority. He admitted to playing too fast in the opener against Wisconsin and seems to have settle down.

"He’s a guy, to me, who has home-run type ability," Rod Smith said. "Once he gets a crease, there’s a good chance that he’s not going to get caught. He’s definitely a guy, to me, I think we need to get more involved in what we’re doing. That will be the plan moving forward."

Sustaining and finishing drives

Things have sputtered offensively in the first three games. Peters was available against Wisconsin but the offense couldn't get going — perhaps the Wisconsin defense is truly that good, but COVID has wiped out the opportunity to see the Badgers against other teams the last two weeks.

Taylor played well in relief against Purdue but struggled against Minnesota. Part of the problem has been both sustaining and finishing drives. Illinois ranks last in the Big Ten in time of possession per game (22 minutes, 46 seconds), first downs per game (16.3), third-down conversion percent (24.7) and fourth-down conversion percent (37.5).