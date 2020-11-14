What to watch for when winless Illinois football travels to Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN — After just three games, the Illinois football season is in a precarious spot and trending the wrong direction.
The Illini are 0-3 and have trailed by at least 21 points in every game. If there were ever a time to turn the tide, it's at noon Saturday in New Jersey against Rutgers (Big Ten Network).
Illinois will get players rotation quarterback Isaiah Williams, center Doug Kramer Jr., kicker James McCourt and defensive end Keith Randolph back after missing two games caught up in the COVID-19 contact tracing web. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith Smith has declined to name a starting quarterback with starter Brandon Peters out at least one more game.
Fourth-stringer Coran Taylor started last week and played all but one series two weeks ago against Purdue. The status of backup Matt Robinson wasn't disclosed. He sufferied an injury against Purdue, but Williams' return is a boost against the Scarlet Knights (1-2).
For their part, Illinois players and coaches aren't sending signals of panic, despite a brutal start in Smith's fifth season with what he has called the best team of his tenure. But the team has been hit hard by COVID-related absences and injuries.
“The expectations we had, I think we had them for a reason," Smith said. "It’s like you’re in a game and you don’t start the game off the way you thought you would or you would like but there’s still so much football left to go before you determine the winner. That’s how we see it right now."
Getting Brown going
Picking a bright spot out of the drubbing at the hands of Minnesota feels like a fool's errand. But let's circle running back Mike Epstein. The oft-injured running back suffered an ACL injury in the season-opener last season and worked his way back. He had a 100-yard performance against the Golden Gophers and is the team's leading rusher (207 yards).
He's certainly a key but offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke highly of the running back group in training camp even with Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown exhausting their eligibility.
One of the reasons was certainly Epstein. Another? Western Michigan transfer Chase Brown. In three games he's got just 18 carries for 116 yards — 6.4 per carry.
"When Chase has the football, he can make you miss in the open field, he can run with power inside," Lovie Smith said. "These next games as we start making our climb, he can be a big part of that."
Brown is one of Illinois' most explosive runners and getting the ball to him should be a priority. He admitted to playing too fast in the opener against Wisconsin and seems to have settle down.
"He’s a guy, to me, who has home-run type ability," Rod Smith said. "Once he gets a crease, there’s a good chance that he’s not going to get caught. He’s definitely a guy, to me, I think we need to get more involved in what we’re doing. That will be the plan moving forward."
Sustaining and finishing drives
Things have sputtered offensively in the first three games. Peters was available against Wisconsin but the offense couldn't get going — perhaps the Wisconsin defense is truly that good, but COVID has wiped out the opportunity to see the Badgers against other teams the last two weeks.
Taylor played well in relief against Purdue but struggled against Minnesota. Part of the problem has been both sustaining and finishing drives. Illinois ranks last in the Big Ten in time of possession per game (22 minutes, 46 seconds), first downs per game (16.3), third-down conversion percent (24.7) and fourth-down conversion percent (37.5).
"We are our own worst enemy right now in terms of having stupid penalties and things that negate us as progress," Rod Smith said. "We’re moving the ball from the 20 to the 20, then we’re getting down inside the 20 and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot with a false start, a holding penalty, something that’s basically stalemating us."
The offense has been in the red zone just nine times all year, but has scored points on four of those trips. Against Minnesota, after moving down the field to open the third quarter and within 10 yards of a score, things moved backwards in a comical fashion that resulted in a fourth-and-goal from the 48-yard line.
Revitalized Rutgers
In his second stint as Rutgers head coach, Greg Schiano has brought life back to a program that has struggled for years. The Scarlet Knights opened the season with a win over Michigan State and followed it up with losses to two of the Big Ten's best teams: No. 10 Indiana and No. 3 Ohio Sate.
Lovie Smith and Schiano have known each other for years and Lovie Smith actually replaced Schiano as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2013 season.
“He’s a good football coach," Lovie Smith said. "You look at his first time around at Rutgers. He brought that program to the brink of one of the best in the Big Ten or just in college football."
Like Illinois, Rutgers has brought in an infusion of transfers to add immediate talent to the roster. Quarterback Noah Vedral, a transfer from Nebraska, has 467 pass yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions and has found Wisconsin transfer Aron Cruickshank for 106 yards.
Mix in Michigan transfer defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, safety Brendon White (Ohio State), defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu (Minnesota) and Rutgers has brought the talent on the roster up.
“They’re a much more aggressive scheme and have some newer guys, some transfers who have helped them," Rod Smith said. "They’re playing at a different level right now than what they have. They’re much more aggressive, much more talented than what they were is going to present a challenge."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
