With strong family support system, Vederian Lowe returns to Illinois football for another season

"At some point, you think about, ‘OK, do I want to just go out there to try to get on the team because my family is expanding?’ That was always a thought. The timing wasn’t right. I think near the end of the season, my answer kind of got solidified. After talking to Coach Bret Bielema, hearing what he had to say, seeing his vision and where he wants to take our team, that kind of cemented my decision."

Regardless of Green's decision, Illinois will have a veteran offensive line of Lowe, Palczewski and Kramer. along with potential starters Blake Jeresaty, an FCS All-American at Wofford who sat out last year following shoulder surgery, and Verdis Brown, who started all eight games. Green would be the icing on the cake.

That kind of experience is certainly beneficial to Bielema and whoever he tabs as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Lowe and Palczewski each have 40 career starts and could certainly, provided they remain healthy, surpass the previous career record of 48 set by Nathan Scheelhaase, Ryan McDonald and Tim Simpson.

“A lot of us think this past season as a big disappointment," Lowe said. "We only won two games. That’s not the way we envisioned it going. That’s not the route we envisioned this program taking. We think that we can do better. With a new coach coming in, we expect a culture change.