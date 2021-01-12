Aaron Henry named defensive backs coach for Illinois football

“I am beyond excited to be reunited with Coach Bielema at the University of Illinois,” Henry said. “I played and coached for Coach B, and it truly feels like he is putting together a family. Additionally, I’m really excited to learn from Ryan Walters. Even though I’m not originally from Illinois, it genuinely feels like I’m coming home. I’m elated to be back in the Big Ten. I can’t wait to help impact the young men in our football program and to get to work!”

Henry spent the 2020 season as cornerbacks coach at Vanderbilt after three seasons at North Carolina State. He worked under Commodore and Wolfpack defensive coordinator Ted Roof at both schools, and helped NC State to a 9-3 record and Gator Bowl appearance in 2018. Henry has coached in three bowl games, including the 2018 Gator Bowl, 2017 Sun Bowl and 2015 Liberty Bowl.

Henry served as a secondary coach at NC State, starting with the Wolfpack as a safeties coach in 2017 and working with nickel backs during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The Wolfpack secondary registered 28 interceptions during Henry’s tenure, including 14 picks in 2017, the most by a NC State defensive unit since 2011.