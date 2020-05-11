Arcola graduate Taylor Edwards wins Female Fighting Illini Spirit award; Dre Brown and Andres Feliz share male award

CHAMPAIGN — For the second time in three years, 2015 Arcola graduate Taylor Edwards was named the Female Fighting Illini Spirit Award winner.
Illinois' Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) announced the winners on Monday. The winners are normally announced at the annual "Oskee Awards" banquet, but that was canceled because of COVID-19.
The awards go to a male and female student-athlete who best exemplify the spirit, courage, effort and dedication of the Fighting Illini. Football player Dre Brown and basketball player Andre Feliz shared the Men’s Fighting Illini Spirit Award.
Edwards, a 5-7 guard, spent four seasons as standout pitcher for Illini softball before using her fifth and final year of college eligibility in 2019-20 to play for the Fighting Illini women's basketball program.
Illinois women's basketball head coach Nancy Fahey, who nominated Edwards for the award said, "I will never forget the first time you (Edwards) came in the office and talked about playing basketball, but more importantly, about wearing the orange and blue of the Fighting Illini one more year. Your work ethic, your integrity, your character added so much to our program. You’re the epitome of a team player whether it was in practice working your tail off, at games being totally involved with every minute of every game, through community service giving-back attitude. We are a better team because you were a part of us. You are a true Fighting Illini and you are just getting started.”
Edwards also received the award in 2018. The awards are chosen by the DIA head coaches and a panel of administrators. The nominees get a plaque, while the winners are awarded a trophy.
“It is definitely my favorite award at the Oskee’s,” said Edwards. “I love it because it is a chance to exemplify how I truly feel about Illinois. It is credit to the atmosphere at Illinois that makes me comfortable enough that my best sides come out, and the best side is that I love Illinois. It was good enough that they awarded me with the spirit award.”
Edwards said she was notified by social media.
“Part of my role was to be upbeat and to motivate my teammates,” Edwards said. “By no means did I cheer teammates to get the award. The award is a credit to my teammates and coaches that make me comfortable in that realm.”
Fahey said the Illini team was in need of a strong voice, and Edwards delivered.
"Her natural leadership and determination was contagious," Fahey said. "She never wavered during a tough season. You can tell the size of an Illini heart when the going gets tough. That is Edwards.
"She sees the big picture of what the spirit of a Fighting Illini is, giving back and paying it forward, always volunteering to community events and speaking engagements. She became the face of our program in our community. She epitomizes the Spirit of a Fighting Illini — incredible character, work ethic and integrity."
Edwards is the third women's basketball player to win the Spirit Award since it was first awarded in 1990. She joins Kate Riley (1992) and Tonya Booker (1993).
“I will forever be so thankful for the authentic and passionate family that thrives here in Champaign-Urbana,” said Edwards on her Facebook page.
Feliz
Feliz, a 6-2, 195 pound senior guard, played a huge role for the Fighting Illini the past two seasons after transferring in from junior college. He averaged 11.0 points per game as a senior, helping lead the Illini to a No. 21 final national ranking before the season was cut short prematurely.
“Andres Feliz was the heart and soul of our team and someone who embodies every positive trait we want the players in our program to have," men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood said. "When you look at Dre's journey, he has had to fight for everything he's achieved. Nothing was given to him.
"Some call Dre a 'glue guy," but I call him the ultimate teammate. He is a player whose fierce nature and drive gives confidence to others and allows them to raise their level of competition. He helped lead us to a top-25 finish while earning a sociology degree with Academic All-Big Ten distinction, becoming the first in his family to graduate from college."
Brown
Brown, a 5-11, 210 pound running back, battled back from a plethora of devastating injuries that derailed the start of his Illini career by two-and-a-half years to earn the team's Offensive MVP award and receive the Bruce Capel Award (for courage, dedication and accomplishment) at the end of his fifth season in orange and blue.
“Dre Brown has exemplified what a Fighting Illini Student-Athlete should be on and off the field over the past five seasons," football coach Lovie Smith said. "Dre was able to work in extra time for the community while maintaining his status as a leader in the locker room and on the field. Dre's leadership was omnipresent this fall as he was an integral part of getting the Fighting Illini back to postseason play for the first time in five years."
