Arcola graduate Taylor Edwards wins Female Fighting Illini Spirit award; Dre Brown and Andres Feliz share male award

Edwards also received the award in 2018. The awards are chosen by the DIA head coaches and a panel of administrators. The nominees get a plaque, while the winners are awarded a trophy.

“It is definitely my favorite award at the Oskee’s,” said Edwards. “I love it because it is a chance to exemplify how I truly feel about Illinois. It is credit to the atmosphere at Illinois that makes me comfortable enough that my best sides come out, and the best side is that I love Illinois. It was good enough that they awarded me with the spirit award.”

Edwards said she was notified by social media.

“Part of my role was to be upbeat and to motivate my teammates,” Edwards said. “By no means did I cheer teammates to get the award. The award is a credit to my teammates and coaches that make me comfortable in that realm.”

Fahey said the Illini team was in need of a strong voice, and Edwards delivered.

"Her natural leadership and determination was contagious," Fahey said. "She never wavered during a tough season. You can tell the size of an Illini heart when the going gets tough. That is Edwards.