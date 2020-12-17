 Skip to main content
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate and state track champion Kenli Nettles transferring from Iowa to Illinois
ARTHUR — In a year filled with challenges, Kenli Nettles, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate and Class 1A state champion in the high jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, feels like she has turned a corner.

Nettles announced Thursday that she will be transferring from the University of Iowa to the University of Illinois next semester. 

In her senior year at ALAH, Nettles was looking to add more championships to her resume at last spring's state meet that was eventually canceled because of COVID-19 precautions. COVID restrictions also changed the social environment around Iowa when she began classes last fall. 

"When I took my trip to Iowa, I really enjoyed it and that was pre-COVID times, but once I actually got to campus in August, everything just felt different. It really didn't feel like it was on my visit and it just didn't feel right and I wanted to be home," Nettles said. "I met a lot of great people and the Iowa coaches were fun to be around. I made a lot of great friends and I still talk to my roommate everyday. I made some good connections there.

"It was fun to have a new experience but it didn't really play out like I had planned. I think if COVID was not a factor, I probably would have enjoyed my time there a lot more. You live and you learn."

Nettles entered the transfer portal in October, but she said she only had one school in mind that she wanted to compete for. 

"My heart was set on Illinois. It was my dream school from seventh grade up until right around my senior year when I went and visited Iowa," she said. "Honestly, the deciding factor to go to Iowa was wanting to get away from home and get an adult experience, but actually being away from home wasn't exactly what I thought it was going to be. Being at home is what I need for sure."

Complicating her time at Iowa, Nettles suffered a hip injury that will require surgery and force her to most likely the upcoming 2021 spring track season. 

"I tore my labrum in my hip. I'm not really sure when I did it and so I haven't really been able to do much. I've been able to do some (physical therapy) and rehab on it but I haven't been able to run," she said., "I'm still trying to stay active but it has been a challenge. It is about about three months of rehab depending on (how the surgery goes), but it could be more like six to eight months depending on the surgery. For the spring season, I'm not really sure, but I think I am out most likely."

When she returns, Nettles will continue to do multi-events at Illinois and she already has a close relationship with the women's track and field coaches after years of track camps in Champaign. 

"I'm really excited to work with (multis coach Lynn Smith) and I've known assistant coach Jacob Cohen and head coach Mike Turk since about seventh grade," Nettles said. "I'm excited to get to work with them because they are all really good coaches and they see potential in me, which is really exciting."

Facing a long rehab and more challenges before Nettles can get back on the track at 100%, it has been a challenge to remain positive. She returns in her mind to that day in June of 2019 at the 1A state meet when she was on top of her game and looks for ways to build upon it. 

"I think a lot about what I was able to do my junior year and how I can improve from those times. I know I'm going to be able to run sooner or later and staying optimistic is really a key factor," Nettles said. "I know if I can get my time a little bit faster, I can throw a little bit farther and I jump a little bit higher. I know I could potentially be a Big Ten champion and that's really all I want in life. That really helps me stay motivated and keeps me positive.

"There might be things holding me back but that's just another hurdle I have to jump over."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

