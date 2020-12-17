Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate and state track champion Kenli Nettles transferring from Iowa to Illinois

ARTHUR — In a year filled with challenges, Kenli Nettles, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate and Class 1A state champion in the high jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, feels like she has turned a corner.
Nettles announced Thursday that she will be transferring from the University of Iowa to the University of Illinois next semester.
super excited to announce that i will be transferring to the university of illinois to continue my track and field and academic career💙🧡 this is a dream come true🤩 pic.twitter.com/kKLgyaunJ3— Kenli Nettles (@kenli_nettles17) December 17, 2020
In her senior year at ALAH, Nettles was looking to add more championships to her resume at last spring's state meet that was eventually canceled because of COVID-19 precautions. COVID restrictions also changed the social environment around Iowa when she began classes last fall.
"When I took my trip to Iowa, I really enjoyed it and that was pre-COVID times, but once I actually got to campus in August, everything just felt different. It really didn't feel like it was on my visit and it just didn't feel right and I wanted to be home," Nettles said. "I met a lot of great people and the Iowa coaches were fun to be around. I made a lot of great friends and I still talk to my roommate everyday. I made some good connections there.
"It was fun to have a new experience but it didn't really play out like I had planned. I think if COVID was not a factor, I probably would have enjoyed my time there a lot more. You live and you learn."
Nettles entered the transfer portal in October, but she said she only had one school in mind that she wanted to compete for.
"My heart was set on Illinois. It was my dream school from seventh grade up until right around my senior year when I went and visited Iowa," she said. "Honestly, the deciding factor to go to Iowa was wanting to get away from home and get an adult experience, but actually being away from home wasn't exactly what I thought it was going to be. Being at home is what I need for sure."
Support Local Journalism
Complicating her time at Iowa, Nettles suffered a hip injury that will require surgery and force her to most likely the upcoming 2021 spring track season.
"I tore my labrum in my hip. I'm not really sure when I did it and so I haven't really been able to do much. I've been able to do some (physical therapy) and rehab on it but I haven't been able to run," she said., "I'm still trying to stay active but it has been a challenge. It is about about three months of rehab depending on (how the surgery goes), but it could be more like six to eight months depending on the surgery. For the spring season, I'm not really sure, but I think I am out most likely."
When she returns, Nettles will continue to do multi-events at Illinois and she already has a close relationship with the women's track and field coaches after years of track camps in Champaign.
"I'm really excited to work with (multis coach Lynn Smith) and I've known assistant coach Jacob Cohen and head coach Mike Turk since about seventh grade," Nettles said. "I'm excited to get to work with them because they are all really good coaches and they see potential in me, which is really exciting."
Facing a long rehab and more challenges before Nettles can get back on the track at 100%, it has been a challenge to remain positive. She returns in her mind to that day in June of 2019 at the 1A state meet when she was on top of her game and looks for ways to build upon it.
"I think a lot about what I was able to do my junior year and how I can improve from those times. I know I'm going to be able to run sooner or later and staying optimistic is really a key factor," Nettles said. "I know if I can get my time a little bit faster, I can throw a little bit farther and I jump a little bit higher. I know I could potentially be a Big Ten champion and that's really all I want in life. That really helps me stay motivated and keeps me positive.
"There might be things holding me back but that's just another hurdle I have to jump over."
1A and 2A State Girls Track 1 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 2 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 3 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 4 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 5 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 6 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 7 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 8 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 9 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 10 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 11 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 12 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 13 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 14 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 15 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 16 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 17 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 18 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 19 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 20 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 21 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 22 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 23 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 24 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 25 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 26 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 27 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 28 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 29 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 30 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 31 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 32 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 33 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 34 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 35 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 36 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 37 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 38 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 39 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 40 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 41 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 42 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 43 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 44 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 45 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 46 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 47 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 48 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 49 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 50 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 51 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 52 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 53 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 54 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 55 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 56 5.17.19.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!