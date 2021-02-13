Ayo Dosunmu gets hot late, No. 6 Illinois tops Nebraska in overtime

Illinois was a 14-point favorite, but this game was anything but easy. Nebraska led 64-58 with under three minutes left.

Dosunmu made two free throws, drove the length of the court for a layup and made two more free throws to tie it. After Dalano Banton scored with 37.8 seconds left to put Nebraska up, Dosunmu tied it with another layup.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska called a timeout and had a chance to win it on a final shot in regulation. McGowens got hung up between Trent Frazier and Dosunmu and couldn't get off a decent shot, with Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg throwing his facemask to the floor in frustration.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: Dosunmu had been so-so for most of the game. But as elite players do, he stepped up when his team needed him most and sent Illinois to its fourth straight road win.

Nebraska: The Huskers played one of their best games at a point when they could have cashed in for the season. They are in the middle of a stretch of playing eight games in 14 days.

UP NEXT

Illinois hosts Northwestern on Tuesday.

Nebraska visits Penn State on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0