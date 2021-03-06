Ayo Dosunmu's return powers No. 4 Illinois over No. 7 Ohio State

When it looked like Ohio State might start to pull away late, the Buckeyes' shooting went cold. Illinois' Da'Monte Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 68 with 1:31 left.

Dosunmu's layup and three foul shots in the last 44 seconds provided the margin of victory as Ohio State failed to make another basket in the game. The Buckeyes missed their last 10 shots and didn't score in the final 3:48.

“Things were just not falling for us,” said Ohio State forward Kyle Young. "We got open shots. They were just not falling.”

E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes (18-8, 12-8) with 19 points, and Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each had 15 for Ohio State, which finished the regular season with four straight losses, three against Top 10 teams.

Illinois led by 10 during the first half but a late put-back by Liddell cut the advantage to 41-37 at the break. The teams traded punches in the second half with Ohio State up by four when Illinois mounted the final rally.

“We're in a good place,” Underwood said. “You want to go in (the Big Ten tournament) confident. You don't want to go in doubting yourself.”

BIG PICTURE