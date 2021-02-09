Big Ten moves men's tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis

Local leaders have spent two months scrambling to accommodate the NCAA, which announced last month that all 67 men's tourney games will be played in Indianapolis and its surrounding communities.

The coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium, historic Hinkle Fieldhouse and Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers and WNBA's Indiana Fever, will host most of the games. Assembly Hall at Indiana University and Mackey Arena at Purdue, both about one hour from downtown Indy, are scheduled to host the other games.

The Big Ten tourney move had been expected.

“I think it makes sense,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said recently. “It’s practical for the teams that are moving on (to the NCAA Tournament), and I think Indianapolis being where everything is going to be held would make some sense if that were to happen.”

Indianapolis was the site of last year's Big Ten tourney, too, and the pandemic interrupted it as Michigan and Rutgers were warming up for the first of four games.