Conn: Illinois beat's tradition in good hands with Anderson Kimball

I had a lunch last Wednesday I’m excited about — both as an editor and an Illini fan.

Our new Illini athletics reporter Anderson Kimball is based in Champaign, but he comes into Decatur every couple weeks to talk about how things are going. So far, they’re going great.

But Kimball is very new to the beat — he started in January. I mentioned to him that one of our former Illini reporters, Mark Tupper …

Hold on. Calling Tupper a “former Illini reporter” is like calling John Wooden a former UCLA coach. I should say … the person who built the Illini beat at the Herald & Review, Mark Tupper, is a potentially an invaluable resource.

I’m guessing if you’re reading this you know of Tupper, but if you don’t, here’s a quick history lesson: Tupper started at the H&R in 1974. At that time, the H&R did some Illini coverage, but wasn’t a factor on the beat. Under sports editor Steve Cameron, the H&R began covering more Illini in 1986, with Tupper moving on to the beat in 1988. By the time he retired in 2018, he had long been considered one of the most respected writers on the beat.

Thanks to Tupper, and the reach our stories have through the Lee Enterprises family — our readers are in Decatur, Mattoon-Charleston, Bloomington-Normal, Carbondale, St. Louis and more — our Illini reporter is among the most trusted sources for Illinois athletics.

Kimball comes in having experience covering Missouri athletics, but not a lot of background with Illinois. He grew up in the St. Louis area and was friends with Bennett Durando, who is the son of longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch sportswriters Stu and Elizabeth Durando.

When Kimball was hired at the H&R, he said the Durandos gave him some advice — get to know Tupper.

I gave him the same advice. Tupper may have retired from the day-to-day grind, giving it up for time with his wife and grandchildren, but he’s still as plugged into what’s going on with the Illini as anyone on this planet. I found him to be a kind ear and source of wisdom when I first became an editor, and knew he could be that and more for Kimball, so we set up a lunch at Doherty’s in Decatur.

During lunch, after some office gossip and Tupper making fun of me for not ordering enough food for a man my size (“Did you mean to order a kid’s lunch?”), we talked about the beat and Tupper shared some fantastic story ideas that Kimball and I left the lunch excited about.

But my favorite part was when Kimball asked him this question: “How did you build relationships on the beat with coaches and donors?” There was no one better at that than Tupper.

Tupper gave him some names to know, but also said to be bold — don’t be afraid to start up a conversation with an assistant coach. He told him to establish relationships with the other beat reporters. Other media members are competitors, but a strong group working toward a common goal makes all the individual outlets better.

Seeing Kimball interact with Tupper and soak in just a little bit of that ocean of institutional knowledge, it hit me — Kimball appreciates the tradition Tupper built and wants to do his best to continue it. And, Tupper wants to see the beat he worked so hard on performed by someone with the same passion he had.

But even with that, the mix doesn't always work. Young writers are often wary of the old vet that came before them and ignore the formula they used for success. And while Tupper wants to offer himself as a resource, he's always careful not to step on toes.

But Kimball has just the right amount of ego to establish his own voice, and also accept what Tupper has to offer. That’s a formula Illini fans used to Tupper’s excellence should be excited about.

