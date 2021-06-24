Fenwick wide receiver Eian Pugh flips commitment, chooses Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Less than a week ago, Eian Pugh was a Cincinnati recruit, a choice he initially made in December 2020.

Now, he's staying home.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound wide receiver, who has starred at in-state Fenwick High School in Oak Park, announced Monday via Twitter that he had decommitted from Cincinnati and reopened his recruitment. Two days later, he flipped his decision and verbally committed to Illinois and first-year coach Bret Bielema.

"home is where your heart is," Pugh tweeted Wednesday, along with a picture of himself in an Illini uniform.

According to 247Sports, Pugh also had scholarship offers from fellow Big Ten members Indiana and Iowa, as well as Ball State, Howard, Kansas, Toledo and UNLV.

Pugh is Illinois' 10th overall commit and sixth in-state commit in the Class of 2022. Joliet Catholic running back Jordan Anderson, Rochester wide receiver Hank Beatty, Brother Rice tight end Henry Boyer, Joliet Catholic linebacker Malachi Hood and Iroquois West offensive lineman Clayton Leonard are the other in-state recruits.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Pugh is rated as a three-star wide receiver, the No. 13 overall prospect in Illinois and the No. 96 wide receiver nationally in the Class of 2022. As it stands now, he is also the Illini's top-ranked recruit for the Class of 2022.

In an abbreviated spring season due to COVID-19, Pugh dominated at Fenwick during his junior campaign with 17 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns in four games.

"let's go brother!" Pugh tweeted at Anderson on Wednesday.

"Can't wait!!" Anderson responded.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

