Flaten: Now is the time to grab up some of Ayo Dosunmu's first basketball cards

The Illini announced on Wednesday that Dosunmu would be on hand for Illinois' Jan. 6 game against Maryland at the State Farm Center to have his jersey raised to the rafters.

He will become the 34th player in school history to have his jersey raised and there is no doubt Ayo earned the honor in his three seasons with the Illini. His junior campaign was the most impressive single-season ever by an Illini player, winning the USA Today National Player of the Year, Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and named a consensus first-team All-American.

Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists last season, becoming the first NCAA player in 11 years to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Dosunmu finished his career ranked No. 15 on the Illinois career scoring list with 1,504 points and that total is the most in school history among three-year players.

In 25 games with the Bulls, Dosunmu has been getting about 18 minutes of court time, averaging 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Surprising many, the Bulls are 17-9 which is good for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Ayo got his first career start this week in a 109-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets and recently, he's also making his first splash in the trading card market.

Dosunmu made his basketball card debut in the 2021-22 Panini Chronicles Draft Picks set, which as the set's name denotes, focuses on the 2021 NBA draft picks.

While the draft's No. 1 and No. 2 picks, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green, have seen prices increase rapidly, Dosunmu's draft position in the second round at No. 38 allows for fans to find some deals as he proves his potential on the court with the Bulls.

If you are a casual basketball collector, now is the time to speculate on Dosunmu when basketball fans outside of Illinois don't know him too well yet.

Since the set was designed well before Ayo would take the court with the Bulls, each of the cards in the first set featuring him in the orange and navy blue of the Illini, allowing this early cards to attract the interest of both college and pro collectors.

Here are some highlights from the Chronicles set:

Dosunmu's cards have several different designs and a favorite of mine is No. 69, which is done in the silver border style of the 1990-91 NBA Hoops set, one of the first I collected as a kid.

Card No. 94 features a shot of Dosunmu shooting with the wide open expanse of an arena behind him with no fans in attendance, a reminder to the unusual season last winter.

Interestingly, some of Dosunmu's appearances in the set feature photos of Dosunmu from his earlier playing days (card No. 19) with the Illini and not just his junior season. The giveaway of this is the length of his hair, which was shorter in his sophomore and freshman seasons.

Of these early base cards that pre-date his first Bulls-era card, the shiny chrome version (card No. 219) — termed "Prizm" by Panini — will undoubtedly hold the most value. Currently, these can be found between $5-10 on eBay but a couple of big games from Dosunmu and the sky is the limit for prices.

While the basic rookie cards are the most accessible for collectors, Dosunmu has been busy signing his first autographed cards. The cheapest so far, with prices for completed eBay auctions between $25 and $50, is from the 2021-22 Onyx Vintage set.

The autograph itself isn't exactly awe-inspiring, which is something you often see among young players who suddenly find themselves staring down a stack of thousands of cards or autograph stickers that need their John Hancock.

As they look for shortcuts to avoid hand cramps, first names become initials or worse yet, sometimes a full name will be reduced to just two initials.

Dosunmu has split the difference here, going with "A Dos," and in some examples what looks like just "A Do." Given the space on the card, most of the examples I've seen are very tiny.

But for many players, autographs change over time and hopefully he can improve his style over time to something more substantial.

So, if you can make it to State Farm Center for the jersey raising (tickets are still available), pick up some Ayo cards and possibly add an in-person autograph to your collection.

