Former Illini Kam Buckner sponsoring Illinois' name, image and likeness bill for college athletes

CHAMPAIGN — A new era for college athletes in Illinois could be on the horizon, and a former Illini football player is leading the charge.

Kam Buckner, a 2008 Illinois alum, was a defensive end for the Illini and a member of the 2007 team that knocked off then No. 1 Ohio State on the road and made an appearance in the Rose Bowl against USC.

Now, Buckner is a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives and sponsored a bill that will allow college athletes in the state to profit off of their name, image and likeness, while also hiring agents. Former Northwestern and NFL player Napoleon Harris, who is now an Illinois senator, sponsored the bill as well.

The state of Illinois legislature passed its NIL bill Tuesday, 95-18 in the House and 56-2 in the Senate, and it now lies in the hands of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He is expected to sign the bill, which would take effect July 1 and give college athletes at private and public institutions in Illinois the chance to make money through endorsements and other avenues while still maintaining their amateur status.

"The spirit of this bill is we want to make sure we're not only allowing these young people autonomy over their name, image and likeness, but also giving the institutions the opportunity to protect them, because we know we live in a pretty unscrupulous world," Buckner told the Chicago Tribune.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Buckner consulted with Illini athletic director Josh Whitman and other college athletic directors around the state and received support from all of them.

Illinois becomes the 15th state to pass NIL legislation and would be the sixth state to have it take effect July 1, joining Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico. Texas may also join in July 1 as the state awaits a signature from Gov. Greg Abott.

The NCAA released a statement in April saying that it "must collaborate with Congress to create a legal and legislative framework at the federal level to support name, image and likeness within the context of higher education." Federal NIL legislation, which would make this new precedent uniform across the country, has not been passed, thus giving states the opportunity to pass their own legislation.

The Illini appear to be on board with the Illinois legislature and released a trio of statements via Twitter on Tuesday, one each from the athletics department itself, first-year football coach Bret Bielema and men's basketball coach Brad Underwood.

" ... For the first time, collegiate student-athletes will have the ability to monetize the value they personally bring to an open market, while maintaining important distinctions between collegiate and professional athletics," the Illinois athletics department stated. "We consistently support those initiatives that are in the best interest of student-athletes and college athletics as a whole. In the absence of a national solution to address this important issue, this state-based legislation is a positive and necessary step toward modernizing the landscape of college sports."

Said Underwood: "We are pleased that the state of Illinois has acted quickly and decisively in passing legislation that will allow student-athletes opportunities regarding their name, image and likeness. We have been eagerly awaiting this new era in college sports, and it's exciting to see our state be a proactive leader in the area of NIL rights and empowering the student-athlete."

The passing of Illinois' NIL bill comes on the heels of the NCAA lifting its recruiting dead period Tuesday at midnight. The dead period, which restricted face-to-face recruiting, had been in place for more than a year due to COVID-19.

Division I college coaches are now permitted to resume in-person recruitment, and NIL legislation in Illinois could be an advantage for the Illini as they look to reel in athletes from around the nation.

Bielema began campus visits with recruits Tuesday.

"We are excited for the state of Illinois to pass the name, image and likeness bill and the opportunities that are ahead for our student-athletes," Bielema said in a statement. "Our partnership with Opendorse (an athlete endorsement and marketing company) and the Illinois INFLUENCE program will put our student-athletes in the best position to build their brands and maximize their potential in this new era. Thank you to the Illinois legislature for making our FAMILY a priority as one of the first states to not only pass an NIL bill, but also make it effective July 1."

