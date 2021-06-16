Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu to participate in NBA Draft Combine

Ayo Dosunmu won't have to travel far to take the next step in his basketball journey.

The former Illinois star is one of 69 players to receive an invite to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, the league announced Tuesday in a press release. The combine will be held in Dosunmu's hometown of Chicago at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis from June 21-27.

Dosunmu and other top prospects will take part in shooting, strength and agility drills, as well as interviews with NBA teams, according to the release. The seven-day combine could help Dosunmu boost his stock ahead of the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 6-foot-5 guard is projected as a late first-round pick by Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, The Ringer and several other sports media outlets.

During his junior season with the Illini in 2020-21, Dosunmu proved that he was among the nation's best. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game en route to USA National Player of the Year, Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and consensus First Team All-American honors. Dosunmu recorded a triple-double against Wisconsin and Minnesota on Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, respectively, to join former Michigan State star and NBA Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson as the only players in Big Ten history to notch multiple triple-doubles in league play.

With Dosunmu leading the way, Illinois went 24-7, won its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005 and secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Illini also received notable contributions from Kofi Cockburn, who will try to join Dosunmu at the NBA Draft Combine. The 7-foot center was invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp that is slated for Thursday through Monday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. According to a press release, "a select number of players" who perform well at the NBA G League Elite Camp will be invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

Cockburn averaged 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game during his sophomore season in 2020-21, giving Illinois one of the top one-two punches in the country alongside Donsumu.

However, Cockburn is not expected to be chosen with one of the 60 picks in the NBA Draft, according to NBADraft.net's mock draft.

