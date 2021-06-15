Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn receives invite to NBA G League Elite Camp

Kofi Cockburn has inched one step closer to potentially realizing his NBA dream. On Monday, the former Illinois standout was named one of 40 prospects who will participate in the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp.

Cockburn starred with the Illini for two seasons but declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on April 18. Since then, the 7-foot center has indicated that he will remain in the draft and forgo his final three seasons of eligibility at Illinois.

Star big man Kofi Cockburn to remain in NBA Draft, signals time with Illini is over The Jamaica native began auctioning off his memorabilia online Wednesday via The Players Trunk website. His collection features several game-worn items such as jerseys, shorts and shoes.

The NBA G League Elite Camp will be held Saturday through Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and will include five-on-five games and strength and agility drills "in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives," according to a press release from the NBA G League.

The release also states that a "select number of players" will be chosen to attend the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, which could be very beneficial for Cockburn's draft stock. The Jamaica native was dominant during his college career, but NBADraft.net does not have him listed among the 60 picks in its mock draft. The NBA Draft combine is scheduled for June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Cockburn averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 62 games with the Illini, highlighted by 28 double-doubles. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the Big Ten Newcomer of the Year and a Third Team All-Big Ten honoree during the 2019-20 season. As a sophomore in 2020-21, Cockburn was a consensus Second Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten honoree as Illinois went 24-7, won its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2005 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Cockburn's college career came to a close in the Illini's 71-58 loss to Loyola-Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He finished with team highs of 21 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

