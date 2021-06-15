Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn receives invite to NBA G League Elite Camp

Kofi Cockburn has inched one step closer to potentially realizing his NBA dream. On Monday, the former Illinois standout was named one of 40 prospects who will participate in the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp.
Cockburn starred with the Illini for two seasons but declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on April 18. Since then, the 7-foot center has indicated that he will remain in the draft and forgo his final three seasons of eligibility at Illinois.
The NBA G League Elite Camp will be held Saturday through Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and will include five-on-five games and strength and agility drills "in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives," according to a press release from the NBA G League.
The release also states that a "select number of players" will be chosen to attend the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, which could be very beneficial for Cockburn's draft stock. The Jamaica native was dominant during his college career, but NBADraft.net does not have him listed among the 60 picks in its mock draft. The NBA Draft combine is scheduled for June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Cockburn averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 62 games with the Illini, highlighted by 28 double-doubles. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the Big Ten Newcomer of the Year and a Third Team All-Big Ten honoree during the 2019-20 season. As a sophomore in 2020-21, Cockburn was a consensus Second Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten honoree as Illinois went 24-7, won its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2005 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Cockburn's college career came to a close in the Illini's 71-58 loss to Loyola-Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He finished with team highs of 21 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, left, disputes a call with an official in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) lays the ball in as Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) passes the ball through the hands of Nebraska's guard Shamiel Stevenson (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu talks with teammates forward Zach Griffith (4) and center Kofi Cockburn (21) on the sideline, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Dosunmu did not play due to a broken nose. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, center, stands with teammates and athletic director Josh Whitman, left, and coach Brad Underwood, right, before the team's last home game of the NCAA college basketball season, against Nebraska on Thursday.
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison dunks the ball as Nebraska center Eduardo Andre (35) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, left, disputes a call with an official in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) lays the ball in as Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) passes the ball through the hands of Nebraska's guard Shamiel Stevenson (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu talks with teammates forward Zach Griffith (4) and center Kofi Cockburn (21) on the sideline, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Dosunmu did not play due to a broken nose. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, center, stands with teammates and athletic director Josh Whitman, left, and coach Brad Underwood, right, before the team's last home game of the NCAA college basketball season, against Nebraska on Thursday.
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison dunks the ball as Nebraska center Eduardo Andre (35) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois announced Friday that it will allow 100% capacity at its home venues for the 2021-22 sports season, a decision that is in conjunction with the state moving into Phase 5 of its Restore Illinois plan Friday.
Kam Buckner, a former Illini football player, is a member of the Illinois House of Representatives and sponsored a bill that will allow college athletes in the state to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
"I grew up an Illini fan my entire life," Illinois assistant Geoff Alexander said. "Grew up going to Lou Henson camps, idolizing the Kendall Gills, the Kenny Battles, all the greats from when I was young."
The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Illini legends Moe Gardner, Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice are on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.