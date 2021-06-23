Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn wraps up NBA G League Elite Camp

Kofi Cockburn is now in wait and see mode as the 2021 NBA Draft, scheduled for July 29, creeps closer.

The former Illinois big man was one of 40 participants in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which was held Saturday through Monday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Cockburn showed flashes of the dominance he displayed during his college career, but he was not one of the 11 camp participants who earned invites to the NBA Draft Combine.

The 7-foot center averaged 10 points, 9.5 rebounds, one block and two turnovers per game in two games at the G League Elite Camp. He also shot 50% from the field and 28.6% at the free-throw line.

Cockburn is not expected to be selected with one of the 60 picks in the NBA Draft. However, he has previously indicated that he will not return to the Illini and finally announced it publicly for the first time during a recent interview with WCIA's Marlee Wierda.

"I'm sorry, I won't be coming back. I'm 100% in now," Cockburn told Wierda. "Going pro has been a goal for me since my freshman year of high school, and right now I feel like I'm really confident and I'm happy with the work I've put in and basically the rewards I've gained."

Cockburn started in all 62 games he played in during his two seasons at Illinois, earning a consensus Second Team All-American nod as a sophomore. He helped the Illini clinch their first Big Ten Tournament championship in 16 years during the 2020-21 campaign.

Cockburn appeared to enter the G League Elite Camp in tip-top shape. His height was measured at 6-foot-11 without shoes and 7-foot-0.25 inches with shoes, and he weighed in at 297.6 pounds with 7.2% body fat.

Although Cockburn was not invited to the NBA Draft Combine, the Illini are still represented by Ayo Dosunmu. The former consensus First Team All-American point guard is one of 80 prospects currently participating in the combine, which is being held in his hometown of Chicago at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis. The combine began June 21 and will end June 27.

During the combine, Dosunmu's height was measured at 6-foot-3.5 inches without shoes and 6-5 with shoes. He weighed in at 194.4 pounds with 4.9% body fat.

Dosunmu is projected as a late first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft by several sports media outlets.

Vaccines required

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said that COVID-19 vaccines were "encouraged" but not required among student-athletes during his annual media roundtable June 16.

Less than a week later, the University of Illinois System, which includes the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Illinois at Springfield, announced that all students — and therefore student-athletes — returning to its three campuses this fall must be vaccinated.

The decision was announced Monday via a mass email.

"This requirement is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants," the UI System said in a statement. "It is also consistent with the Illinois Department of Public Health's goals."

There will still be some wiggle room, however, for students who wish to remain unvaccinated.

"Those who are not vaccinated will need to follow campus-specific guidelines and any exemption protocols issued by each university," the UI System stated. "Individuals who plan to work or study remotely are exempted from these requirements."

Whitman said at his annual media roundtable that unvaccinated student-athletes will "have an experience that looks and feels a lot like last year," noting that they'll have to adhere to more rigorous safety protocols than their vaccinated peers.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0