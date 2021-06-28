Former Metamora football coach Pat Ryan takes on new role with Illini

CHAMPAIGN — In 30 years as the Metamora Township High School head football coach, Pat Ryan said his program had one player go on to compete at Illinois: Brennen VanMieghem.

The standout kicker committed to the Illini as a walk-on in 2011 after helping Metamora win two state championships, most notably in 2007 and again in 2009.

In a 14-14 game with 27 seconds left on Nov. 24, 2007, Ryan will never forget VanMieghem's heroics — as a freshman — to clinch the program's second state title.

"I still don't know much about kicking, you know? Head down, follow through, you walk by, you say a few things. I just walked out there and said, 'You know, we're going to get them no matter what, Brennan, but if you can make this, it would really help,'" Ryan said, laughing. "That's all I said, and everybody was looking like, 'That's it?'"

That's it.

From there, VanMieghem handled the rest by drilling a 26-yard field goal to lift Metamora to a 17-14 victory over Morris in the Class 5A state championship at Memorial Stadium, capping off a perfect 14-0 season.

Four years later, VanMieghem officially joined the Illini, and now it's Ryan's job to help push several more in-state prospects toward that same decision.

After retiring from Metamora last year, Ryan is now the Illinois football team's director of Illinois high school relations. He's been working under first-year coach Bret Bielema, who is a Prophetstown, Illinois, native and has made a conscious effort to boost in-state recruiting.

"Coach has a plan, and it's exciting to be a part of it. ... I think there's some momentum right now," Ryan told reporters in Memorial Stadium’s north end zone recruiting lounge, just a few feet away from the field he won two state titles on. " ... He's a people person, he's an Illinois guy, he's an Illinois product, his path is one of, he's walked on to (Iowa), so I think he appreciates the big picture of college football, and I'm just really enjoying it."

'An ideal job'

Pat Ryan just couldn't stay away from football.

Not after 33 years at Metamora Township High School and 30 as the head coach. Not after five state runner-up finishes, two state titles and a 268-75 record across three decades.

So, when Ryan decided to call it quits as a health teacher and subsequently as the face of the Metamora program in 2020, he was left pondering what his next move would be.

"I knew I was missing being around football," Ryan said. "I didn't realize how much until I went out to the first (Metamora) spring practice and things were happening, and that's when it really kind of hit me."

Despite voluntarily relinquishing as head coaching duties at Metamora, Ryan still had an undeniable itch to be involved with the game he loves.

Bielema, who crossed paths with Ryan at an Illinois High School Coaches Association event, gave him the opportunity to get back in the saddle.

"I had talked to my wife about, 'Gosh, what would be an ideal job now that I was retired?' and honestly he sat across the room and started talking about this very position, and the wheels just started turning," Ryan said. "So the first thing I did when I got out of there was I said, 'Nancy you're not going to believe what I just heard.'"

'A little intimidated'

Ryan was officially hired as the Illinois football program's director of Illinois high school relations in April.

The 58-year-old said he was "a little intimidated" when he started his new position because for more than three decades at Metamora, he was the one constant.

"After doing something at the same place for 33 years, where you know everybody that walks through the building, including the students because I was the only health teacher, I went from that to knowing very few people in the building," Ryan said. "And the 'family' thing is the thing I think that's most overwhelming. Even though it's a big university, it really does small up as far as how you feel here. ... It didn't take me very long to feel comfortable."

Illinois has really pushed the "family" mantra ever since Bielema was hired in December 2020, and Ryan said he's already seeing it catch on.

As part of his job, Ryan said he's often connecting with high school coaches in every part of the state to let them know Illinois welcomes them. He also breaks down film on recruits — acknowledging that he has to tailor his expectations from that of a small town high school to that of a Power Five Program — and answers any questions that high school coaches may have about upcoming camps or showcases.

But, even as an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member and one of the most well-known coaches in the state, Ryan proudly admitted that he's usually a little late to the party.

"Coach Bielema did a lot of the groundwork before I ever got involved and the assistant coaches," Ryan said. "When I was reaching out to high school coaches, whether I knew them or not and I know a lot but not all of them, the great feedback that I got was, 'You're the second guy to call,' because all of the guys when they got here made a real effort to reach out, so now they're feeling it."

'Capture the whole state'

Six of Illinois' 10 recruits in the Class of 2022 are in-state prospects, headlined by Fenwick standout Eian Pugh.

Pugh, a three-star wide receiver, is the latest homegrown athlete to verbally commit to the Illini and the highest ranked. According to 247Sports, Pugh is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in Illinois and the No. 96 wide receiver nationally in the Class of 2022.

Ryan and the rest of the Illinois staff can't speak about specific athletes until they sign their National Letters of Intent. However, Ryan did discuss Bielema's aggressive effort to recruit the state, which is an endeavor he'll gladly assist with.

"That's something that's been emphasized. That's no secret. We want the state of Illinois to be connected to Illinois football, it just makes sense," Ryan said. "And the pieces are coming together."

In addition to Pugh, Illinois has also reeled in verbal commitments from Joliet Catholic running back Jordan Anderson, Rochester wide receiver Hank Beatty, Brother Rice tight end Henry Boyer, Joliet Catholic linebacker Malachi Hood and Iroquois West offensive lineman Clayton Leonard.

Ryan is confident that more will join the Illini football "family" as he settles into his new role.

"When they come, they're not only representing the University of Illinois, they get to represent their community, and I think that's a fantastic thing," Ryan said. " ... We're going to have a lot of guys here that are going to represent various parts of the state of Illinois, not only downstate but Chicago, Northwest, I mean that's the whole thing.

"We want to capture the whole state."

