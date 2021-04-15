Groundbreaking scheduled for Illinois' new $8 million baseball and $6 million softball facilities

CHAMPAIGN -- Groundbreaking ceremonies for the University of Illinois' Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center and Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center are scheduled for Friday. These two facilities will allow the Fighting Illini baseball and softball teams indoor practice space for all aspects of the game, including full-sized infields.

The Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center will be approximately 26,000 square feet and include a large training space and an adjoining recruiting lounge. The training space encompasses an entire baseball infield with ceiling-mounted nets for hitting and pitching practice. The complex will be adorned with a new grand entrance for Fighting Illini baseball. The $8 million facility will connect to the current clubhouse and locker rooms and should be completed in early 2022.