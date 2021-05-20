Illini beat writer James Boyd grateful for the journey that brought him back to Central Illinois

I treated those men's gymnastics articles as if they were going on the front page of the New York Times, and since then that mindset and standard hasn't changed. Not when I eventually worked my way up to being a Illini men's basketball and football stringer for the AP, and not even after I graduated and landed my first full-time journalism job.

For the past 2 1/2 years I've been a high school sports reporter for The Times of Northwest Indiana. Working in "The Region," as the natives call it, was another experience that ultimately helped me grow. I drove all around the Hoosier State, keeping my own stats, live-tweeting updates and scores and pounding out more game stories in my car than I can remember. I was usually the last one in the parking lot before I finally closed my laptop and drove more than an hour back home and across state lines to my hometown of Romeoville, Illinois.

Again, it wasn't the glamorous start that I envisioned, but it was the one I needed.

Those experiences molded me, shaped me and led me back here to central Illinois.

Back to the beginning.

My goals in this new role are the same as they've always been during my short career as a journalist: Show up and do whatever it takes to tell stories that matter, preferably ones that matter more than the scoreboard.