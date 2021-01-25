Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu named among final 10 players for 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award

He one of only nine players in the nation with at least three games of 30-plus points and is ranked No. 5 in the KenPom rankings for National Player of the Year.

On the floor, Dosunmu is shooting 49%, 38.5% from 3-point range and 81.5% from free throws. He has also been named as a midseason candidate for the Wooden Award which is awarded to the most outstanding men's college basketball player.

In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Bob Cousy Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women's Starting Five. College basketball fans can support their favorite players by participating in online voting.