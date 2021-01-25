Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu named among final 10 players for 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award

CHAMPAIGN — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu as one of the top 10 candidates for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award on Monday.
A national committee of college basketball personnel has narrowed the watch list of candidates to 10. Along with Dosunmu, the group was: Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Jared Butler, (Baylor), Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Collin Gillespie (Villanova), Carlik Jones (Louisville), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), McKinley Wright IV (Colorado) and Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton)
Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor — now in its 18th year — recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. Former Illini all-time great Dee Brown was the third winner of the Cousy Award, earning the honor during his senior year in 2006.
The Bob Cousy Award has narrowed its Watch List to 10 candidates, highlighted by @AyoDos_11!#Illini | #EveryDayGuyshttps://t.co/G8E71wBa8E— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 25, 2021
Dosunmu leads the Illini in scoring and is one of two players in the nation averaging at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists a game. He is currently eighth in the NCAA in scoring at 21.7 points per game and second with nine games with 22 points or more.
He one of only nine players in the nation with at least three games of 30-plus points and is ranked No. 5 in the KenPom rankings for National Player of the Year.
On the floor, Dosunmu is shooting 49%, 38.5% from 3-point range and 81.5% from free throws. He has also been named as a midseason candidate for the Wooden Award which is awarded to the most outstanding men's college basketball player.
In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Bob Cousy Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five.
Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women's Starting Five. College basketball fans can support their favorite players by participating in online voting.
Bob Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-1950 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.
