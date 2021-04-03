Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu wins Cousy Award as nation's top point guard

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu's remarkable season has culminated with the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. The Basketball Hall of Fame revealed Saturday this year's five positional award winners, also known as the Naismith Starting Five, during the NCAA Men's Final Four in Indianapolis.

"Looking at the field of dynamic finalists, I am beyond honored to be the 2021 Bob Cousy Award recipient," Dosunmu said. "Winning this award was among the list of personal goals I set when deciding to return to Illinois for a third season, and I'm grateful and blessed to have accumulated a body of work this season that Mr. Cousy and the committee thought so highly of. It's a dream come true!"