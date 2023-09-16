CHAMPAIGN — Illinois gave itself a chance against No. 7 Penn State early with some defensive improvement, but it couldn’t get out of its own way.

A missed field goal and three turnovers on its first four drives spoonfed opportunities to the opposition and dug the Illini too deep of a hole in a 30-13 home loss to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Luke Altmyer had four interceptions while completing 15 of his 28 passes for 163 yards, and was benched early in the fourth for backup John Paddock.

Caleb Griffin missed a 47-yard field goal attempt with 11:17 left in the first after a promising opening drive while the defense started hot by forcing a three-and-out after opponents lit up the scoreboard each of the past two weeks.

Self-inflicted wounds undid Illinois after that, with three giveaways on their next three drives leading to 13 Penn State points.

Josh McCray fumbled with 9:39 left in the first, and Penn State kicker Alex Felkins hit a 20-yard field goal to open the scoring on the ensuing drive with 5:27 left after the Illini defense got a stop on third-and-goal.

Altmyer threw into triple coverage, not noticing Abdul Carter before he picked off a pass on third down late in the first to set Nittany Lions up outside the red zone. Illinois defense held Penn State to another field goal after a turnover, this one a 45-yarder with 1:43 left in the first to give the Nittany Lions a 6-0 lead.

Another interception by Altmyer ended the next drive, and Penn State finally turned a takeaway into a touchdown with a 4-yard run from Kaytron Allen to put the Nittany Lions up 13-0 with 11:04 left in the second.

Penn State had an opportunity to extend that lead, but Johnny Newton blocked a 52-yard field goal attempt to thwart a drive midway through the second.

Reggie Love got the Illini on the board when he ran through a trio of defenders for a 5-yard touchdown with 2:08 left in the second to cut the Penn State lead to six. Felkins’ third field goal of the afternoon from 29 yards put Penn State up 16-7 at the half.

The second half started a lot like the first, with Altmyer throwing his third interception after driving into Penn State territory.

Illinois had a couple of stalled drives before Penn State extended its lead on a trick play with running back Trey Potts taking a pitch and throwing an 11-yard touchdown to Tyler Warren. That gave the Nittany Lions a 23-7 lead with 2:14 left in the third.

Altmyer’s fourth interception followed, and Nicholas Singleton rushed for a 16-yard score a couple of plays later to put the game to rest with Penn State up 30-7 early in the fourth.

Paddock played at quarterback for the rest of the game for the Illini, completing 10-of-16 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

That late score was a backshoulder throw to four-star freshman Malik Elzy for a 19-yard score with 4:21 left. It was Elzy’s first career-score a couple plays after his first career reception. He finished with three catches for 28 yards.

Next, Illinois hosts Florida Atlantic at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.