Illinois football adds four to program's administration staff

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema made four staff announcements last week that filled positions in the program’s administration staff.
Patrick Embleton was promoted to executive director of personnel and recruiting, Nathan McNeal was named director of recruiting, Jay Kaiser was named director of college personnel and NFL liaison and Patrick Pierson was named director of football branding and creative media.
Embleton is in his ninth season on the recruiting staff at Illinois in 2021. Embleton oversees all recruiting efforts for the Illini, including high school and collegiate transfer efforts. He manages Illinois' recruiting team, which coordinates all on-campus admissions for incoming freshmen and transfers, performs preliminary transcript evaluations for those prospective student-athletes and manages all official and unofficial visits for football recruits.
Embleton served as director of recruiting at Illinois from 2015-20 following a stint as a player personnel/football operations graduate assistant from 2013-14. Prior to coming to Illinois, Embleton was the wide receivers coach and assistant academic coordinator at Division III Ohio Wesleyan University.
McNeal has been hired to fill Emleton’s former position as director of recruiting after serving as director of high school relations for the Illini from 2016-18. McNeal spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Temple as director of player personnel, overseeing all recruiting efforts for the Owls.
McNeal has deep ties to the state of Illinois, including playing and working on the football staff at his alma mater Northern Illinois.
Kaiser will develop and manage Illinois' collegiate personnel department, encompassing student-athlete oversight, development, and roster management, while also acting as the Illinois football team's liaison to the NFL, Canadian Football League, and all other professional leagues and events, including the NFL Combine, Pro Days, and senior all-star games. He also educates Illini student-athletes through the process to become a professional football player.
Kaiser joins Illinois with 16 years of collegiate experience, all in the Midwest, and 10 years in the NFL. Kaiser spent 10 seasons as an assistant to the head coach in the NFL, including a seven-year stint with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-18. He assisted head coaches Joe Philbin (2012-15), Dan Campbell (2015), and Adam Gase (2016-18) in organizing football operations for the Dolphins. Kaiser managed several elements of Miami's off-field agenda, involving the day-to-day schedule, player and staff communications and the football calendar, including the offseason programs, minicamps and training camp.
In the three years (2009-11) before coming to the Dolphins, Kaiser served in a similar capacity for Raheem Morris, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Prior to joining the Buccaneers, Kaiser spent seven seasons (2002-08) on the Kansas State football staff as the director of recruiting operations for the Wildcats.
Pierson will oversee all branding of the football team, recruiting content, and lead the Illini's efforts on name, image and likeness reform.
Pierson comes to Champaign from Oregon, where he spent the last three years as associate athletic director/communications for the Ducks. Pierson was the main media contact for the Oregon football team that won back-to-back Pac-12 titles and the 2020 Rose Bowl while managing a communications staff of six that promoted Oregon's 20 athletic programs. Prior to Oregon, Pierson was the assistant athletic director/communications at Arkansas from 2015-18, where he worked with Bielema.