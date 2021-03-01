Illinois football adds four to program's administration staff

McNeal has been hired to fill Emleton’s former position as director of recruiting after serving as director of high school relations for the Illini from 2016-18. McNeal spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Temple as director of player personnel, overseeing all recruiting efforts for the Owls.

McNeal has deep ties to the state of Illinois, including playing and working on the football staff at his alma mater Northern Illinois.

Kaiser will develop and manage Illinois' collegiate personnel department, encompassing student-athlete oversight, development, and roster management, while also acting as the Illinois football team's liaison to the NFL, Canadian Football League, and all other professional leagues and events, including the NFL Combine, Pro Days, and senior all-star games. He also educates Illini student-athletes through the process to become a professional football player.