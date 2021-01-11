Illinois football names Andy Buh as linebackers coach

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema named Andy Buh to his staff as linebackers coach on Monday.
Buh, pronounced "Boo," brings 23 years of collegiate coaching experience, including four different stops as defensive coordinator in three Power 5 conferences. Biela and Buh spent the 2012 season together at Wisconsin helping the Badgers win the Big Ten Championship.
“It is great to bring Andy Buh and all his experience back to the Big Ten here at the University of Illinois where he will work with our linebackers as well as our special teams,” Bielema said. “He has been a part of several Big Ten programs as a successful defensive coordinator as well as linebacker coach. Andy has shown me the ability to affect young men in a positive way to help them understand the game of football, as well as the game of life.”
Buh makes the move to Illinois after spending the 2020 season as outside linebackers coach at Arizona. He also spent time in the Big Ten as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Rutgers in 2019 and three years as defensive coordinator at Maryland from 2016-18. Buh also served as a coordinator earlier in his career at California, Nevada and Stanford.
“I want to thank Coach Bielema and the entire Illini football program for this tremendous opportunity,” said Buh. “We, as a family, are excited to reunite with Coach Bielema and return to Big Ten country. Coach is one of the best I have worked with during my career and I can’t wait to reconnect.”
Buh had a successful three-year run at Maryland, guiding a Terrapins defense that collected 37 sacks in 2016. Buh’s defense allowed just one 300-yard passer in his first season at Maryland and allowed just 212.3 passing yards per game on the season. The following year, Buh’s defense collected 10 interceptions and saw four players earn All-Big Ten honors.
While at Kentucky, Buh, who served as outside linebackers coach, helped a defense that allowed just 198.1 passing yards per game and forced nine fumbles on the season. Before coaching at Kentucky, Buh made his second stint in the Pac-12 at California, serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He spent the 2012 season with Bielema at Wisconsin coaching linebackers and helped the defense rank 15th in the nation in total defense.
Buh spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons at Nevada as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach when he helped the Wolf Pack defense improve from 96th nationally to 52nd in total defense. He spent the three seasons before Nevada at Stanford, first serving as the linebackers coach, before being promoted to defensive coordinator for his final two seasons. He helped guide the Cardinal to the Sun Bowl in 2009, the program’s first bowl game since 2001.
Buh played collegiately at Palomar College and then at Nevada in 1993 and 1994, helping his team capture at Big West Championship. He began his coaching career at Nevada, serving as a graduate assistant in 1997 and 1998. Buh then coached defensive backs and special teams for the Wolf Pack, before moving on to California in 2000 as a defensive administrative assistant. He spent the next four seasons coaching linebackers at San Diego State, before spending the 2006 season at Fresno State.
