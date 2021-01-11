Illinois football names Andy Buh as linebackers coach

“I want to thank Coach Bielema and the entire Illini football program for this tremendous opportunity,” said Buh. “We, as a family, are excited to reunite with Coach Bielema and return to Big Ten country. Coach is one of the best I have worked with during my career and I can’t wait to reconnect.”

Buh had a successful three-year run at Maryland, guiding a Terrapins defense that collected 37 sacks in 2016. Buh’s defense allowed just one 300-yard passer in his first season at Maryland and allowed just 212.3 passing yards per game on the season. The following year, Buh’s defense collected 10 interceptions and saw four players earn All-Big Ten honors.

While at Kentucky, Buh, who served as outside linebackers coach, helped a defense that allowed just 198.1 passing yards per game and forced nine fumbles on the season. Before coaching at Kentucky, Buh made his second stint in the Pac-12 at California, serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He spent the 2012 season with Bielema at Wisconsin coaching linebackers and helped the defense rank 15th in the nation in total defense.