Illinois football's Josh Imatorbhebhe signs with Jacksonville Jaguars; Milo Eifler to New York Jets

CHAMPAIGN — Former University of Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe has signed an NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Saturday.

Imatorbhebhe started 18 games for the Illini after transferring from USC as a grad student. His 12 career receiving touchdowns is tied for the seventh most in Illinois history. He ranks second in Illinois history in touchdown receptions in a single season with nine in 2019, one behind the record of 10 set by David Williams in 1985 and Brandon Lloyd in 2001.

Imatorbhebhe's four receptions for a career-high 178 yards at Michigan State in 2019, including an 83-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, helped Illinois complete the biggest comeback in program history. He also had a key 37-yard reception on 4th and 17 on the Illini's game-winning TD drive in the final minutes.