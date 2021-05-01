Illinois football's Nate Hobbs selected in fifth round of NFL Draft by Las Vegas Raiders

CHAMPAIGN -- Former University of Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday in Cleveland. Hobbs was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 167th overall pick.
Hobbs finished his Illini career playing in 39 games with 35 starts at cornerback. He recorded 168 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, and three interceptions as a four-year starter. Hobbs was a 2019 All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the media.
Hobbs improved his draft stock at Illinois' Pro Day with an impressive 4.38 40-yard dash and 40.5-inch vertical. He also had a 3.9 shuttle and 17 bench reps.
As a freshman, Hobbs led the team in defensive snaps and was seventh on the team in tackles. His 48 tackles (31 solo), 2.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, two pass breakups, one forced fumble on the season earned him Big Ten Network All-Freshman Team honors.