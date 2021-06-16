Illinois' Jacob Grandison joins Finnish national team for pre-Olympics tournament

It's been years since Illinois guard/forward Jacob Grandison last visited Finland, but he still remembers the trip vividly.

How could he forget?

"The last time I was there, it was actually for my grandma's funeral, and I kind of have a funny story about myself," Grandison said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference. "My mom told me that every kid has to put their tongue on a pole, I guess like a tradition, like you have to do it as kind of a joke. And so on my way to the funeral, I had a white button-down suit on, and I put my tongue on the pole and I ripped it off and my tongue was bleeding all over my shirt on the way to my grandma's funeral."

Grandison cracked a smile as he reflected on falling for his mom's prank.

"That's the last thing I remember about Finland," Grandison said. "But besides that, it's really nice. I know the sun doesn't set for like a day when I'm there."

Grandison's mother, Carina, is from Finland, which is known for having extended periods of sunlight since it is located near the Arctic Circle. Grandison explained that because of his mom and her overseas roots, he has been a dual-citizen of the United States and Finland his entire life.

Now, he has the chance to go back to where it all started.

No longer a naive kid who lost of bit of his tongue to a metal pole, Grandison will finally return to Finland as a member of the Finnish national team. The 6-foot-6 graduate guard/forward said national team coach Henrik Dettmann approached him about joining the team last year, and the two of them have remained in contact ever since.

"(Dettmann) brought it up to me, and I told him I had to talk to my people, my circle and the staff at Illinois," Grandison said. "I wanted to make sure it was all kosher, and there were no blips about it. I've been communicating with him throughout the year and setting things up logistically. It came to fruition towards the end or right after the (2020-21) season."

Grandison is scheduled to leave his hometown of Oakland, California, on Thursday with a six-hour flight to New York and then another eight-hour flight to Helsinki, which is the capital of Finland. He will then train with the national team before heading off to participate in a three-game pre-Olympics tournament in Okinawa, Japan, from July 7-11.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Finland did not qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were pushed back one year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Grandison is still proud to represent the country and his maternal family members who live there.

"I'm a Finnish-African American man, and it's just an opportunity for me to show who I really am," Grandison said. " ... It's nice to finally be seen as a more full, complete picture, as my story has kind of been underground."

The parts of Grandison's "underground" story that have been unearthed speak to his determination.

Grandison played sparingly at Berkeley High School in California and didn't play at all for the school during his senior season in 2015-16. He decided to do a post-grad year at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire the following year and had a breakout season with the Lions, eventually earning a Division-I scholarship from Holy Cross.

Grandison shined in two seasons at Holy Cross before transferring to Illinois. He sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but emerged as an impact player during the 2020-21 campaign in which the Illini went 24-7. Grandison averaged 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.6% from the field, 41.5% on 3-pointers and 95.7% at the free-throw line.

He started in 16 of the last 17 games of the season, helping Illinois clinch its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005 and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"I think it's quite something," Grandison said of his journey. "I don't even think words could truly express or lay out how almost impossible all of this is. I hold it pretty dear to my heart, the rough road that I've traveled. And I always say it makes it that much better. ... The limelight just hasn't been on me in that regard, and it just makes me go harder. It's a little bit of my motivation."

Grandison will miss some of Illinois' summer workouts to be with the Finnish national team, but he doesn't think that will hinder his preparation for the 2021-22 season. He said he's been waking up every day at 4 a.m. to get three workouts in before noon, and he plans to continue that unrelenting work ethic overseas and when he reunites with the Illini.

Grandison's younger brother, Lucas, will play with the U20 Finnish national team, and the two of them will travel together to Finland before going separate ways for their respective tournaments.

Grandison said he doesn't know any of his new teammates, but he isn't concerned with fitting in.

"It's not summer camp, it's not like, 'Oh, I hope I make friends with everybody.' I'm sure everybody will be cool," Grandison said. "We all got the same goal, it's totally business. We're going there to train together, get everybody better, represent Finland, win games — straight like that."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0