CHAMPAIGN — It had been a half filled with mistakes, but Illinois coach Bret Bielema still felt his team had a chance to turn things around.

Illinois went into the half down nine to No. 7 Penn State after a score in the middle of the second quarter. Its defense was getting stops. A stop on the Nittany Lions' first drive, and suddenly Illinois had a chance to get within one score.

The Illini looked poised to score as they drove into opponent territory but instead, the drive ended like many on Saturday — with a costly mistake. Luke Altmyer rolled to his left and threw down the sideline into the arms of Nittany Lions cornerback Johnny Dixon for the third of his four interceptions.

It was one of five Illinois turnovers, each being another self-inflicted wound that stopped the team from its upset bid.

"I thought we'd come back out and do a continuation of what we did, but we just couldn't overcome ... anytime you have five turnovers, four picks and one one fumble, it doesn't matter how well you play on defense you're not gonna have success," Bielema said.

A Josh McCray fumble and a four interceptions thrown by quarterback Luke Altmyer along with a missed field goal in the first three quarters meant Illinois handed itself a loss in its conference opener, and that it wouldn’t hang around much longer against a No. 7 Penn State team that came into the season as a potential playoff candidate.

The Illinois defense responded after a couple lackluster weeks with its best performance of the season.

Johnny Newton played like an All-Big Ten player with a blocked field goal, a tackle for loss, a pair of quarterback hurries and a pair of batted down passes. The unit was able to minimize big plays with just two over 20 yards after big plays hurt them in weeks prior.

The offense turning the ball over five times, and those giveaways turning into 20 Penn State points, meant the unit couldn’t put out enough fires with its back against the wall for nearly the entirety of the afternoon.

“It was just a lot a lot of things that didn't ... for you to beat the No. 7 team in the country, you've got to have those things work and they didn't," Bielema said.

Altmyer was under a fair amount of duress, and scrambled out of the pocket for a couple of his throws. Some of his interceptions came from decisions to force a throw instead of throwing the ball away.

"I think as an offensive line, we were putting him under pressure, so he was making throws that (were) ill-advised," Illini offensive lineman Isaiah Adams said. "So I just took it as the offensive line kind of wasn't doing their job and giving him kind of place to throw peacefully."

Adams was moved to right tackle after Zy Crisler struggled at that spot during the first two weeks. The offensive line got more of a push at times in the running game, and was helped by a strong performance from running back Reggie Love, but still had lapses in pass protection allowing three sacks.

Adams made the switch in the middle of the week and the new line didn’t get a full week of practice at new positions to work out chemistry. The unit should be able to take a step forward and be more consistent with familiarity in changed roles.

"Definitely just keep repping it in practice, staying healthy and just playing with multiple practices together — that core five just kind of staying together with more reps," Adams said of the key to fixing things on the line.

Altmyer also had his share of poor decision-making, throwing into double or triple coverage. His fourth pick near the end of the third ended up being a back-breaker.

Illinois was still down only two scores, but Penn State scored three plays after it to go up 30-7, and Bielema decided to pull the plug.

"We were then in a two-score game ... it was right there. That last pick, kind of like ... 'OK, we can't do this no more; we can't put him back out there,'" Bielema said.

Bielema put in backup John Paddock, a transfer from Ball State, who had multiple erratic throws and a near-interception on his first drive before settling down. He connected with a late touchdown to Malik Elzy and nearly ended the game with another score before the Illini couldn’t finish a red zone drive as the clock ticked down.

"That first series was a little bit rough, but he settled down, came back and had that second series and obviously the touchdown throw to Malik — he's a guy that I've been very impressed (with)," Bielema said. "... He's been waiting for this opportunity. We'll sit down and talk about it as coaches to see where it goes, but it was good to see him the first time in action and have a little bit success."

Bielema doesn’t foresee a change in the starter, especially with this performance coming after a pair of weeks where Altmyer made some big plays.

"We didn't have a good enough game plan for him to be successful, and I obviously want him to take these moments and grow," Bielema said. "I don't think (there's) any reasonable change in who's going to be our starting quarterback next week. I mean, I'll take a look at it, but I've seen this guy play some really good football. In practice, he really doesn't waver. Tremendous faith kid that probably in that moment, just wanted to make something more than he needed to do."